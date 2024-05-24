FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

TM Stock Earnings: Toyota Motor Reported Results for Q4 2024

Toyota Motor just reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024

By InvestorPlace Earnings May 24, 2024, 7:52 am EDT

Advertisement

TM stock - TM Stock Earnings: Toyota Motor Reported Results for Q4 2024

Source: josefkubes / Shutterstock.com

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) just reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Toyota Motor reported earnings per share of $4.99.
  • The company reported revenue of $74.62 billion.

InvestorPlace Earnings is a project that leverages data from TradeSmith to automate coverage of quarterly earnings reports. InvestorPlace Earnings distills key takeaways including earnings per share and revenue, as well as how a company stacks up to analyst estimates. These articles are published without human intervention, allowing us to inform our readers of the latest figures as quickly as possible. To report any concerns or inaccuracies, please contact us at editor@investorplace.com.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/earning-results/2024/05/tm-stock-earnings-toyota-motor-for-q4-of-2024/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC