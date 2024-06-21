FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

KMX Stock Earnings: CarMax Beats EPS, Misses Revenue for Q1 2025

CarMax just reported results for the first quarter of 2025

By InvestorPlace Earnings Jun 21, 2024, 10:52 am EDT

Source: iQoncept / Shutterstock

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) just reported results for the first quarter of 2025.

  • CarMax reported earnings per share of 97 cents. This was above the analyst estimate for EPS of 94 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $7.11 billion.
  • This was 1.35% worse than the analyst estimate for revenue of $7.21 billion.

