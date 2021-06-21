Buy Palantir Stock Because It’s Red Hot and Still Heating Up

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock has been red hot, rising 25% over the past month, and for good reason. The company keeps winning new contract after new contract. And PLTR stock keeps seeing gain after gain.
Surprised? You shouldn’t be. This operating environment is perfect for Palantir to sell its game-changing data science platform.
The big picture is that Palantir brings Batman-like technology to life. The company’s core technology platform can basically be used to find anything in the world, at any point in time, using hyper-advanced data science techniques.
This is tech that was originally developed by the United States government to execute missions critical to the defense of democracy — no easy task, clearly.
PLTR Stock: Palantir Is for Everyone
Now, Palantir is scaling that tech to be usable by all allied government agencies and commercial companies. At first, customers were weary of using a platform developed for such an intense purpose. But eventually, people started to buy into it and quickly became hooked. This created a growth flywheel, and everyone wants to try the Palantir platform now.
Another huge customer boost comes from the fact we’re coming out of a pandemic. Companies have more dollars to “spend up” on things like Palantir’s platform.
So, unsurprisingly, Palantir is winning a ton of contracts. Just last month, the company expanded a partnership with the Space Force. The week after, they they scored a big contract with the US Special Ops. The week after that, they bagged a contract with the CDC.
All of this business momentum is sustainable, because the Palantir platform is that robust. And all of these companies that just bought Palantir will fall in love with its unmatched usefulness and will end up spending more on the platform.
At the same time, they’ll spread word of Palantir’s brilliance to other potential customers, which only accelerates the customer acquisition territory.
This look phenomenal here. The stock is richly valued, but the company’s potential is enormous. Long-term investors should stick with the rally.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
