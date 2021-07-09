Long-Term Prospects for Both Space Tourism and SPCE Stock

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock bucked the broader market selloff today, as SPCE stock surged roughly 20% on a day when most of Wall Street bled red. That’s quite impressive.
Why is this happening?
Virgin Galactic is booming because they’re sending Richard Branson into space on Sunday. This will be the first passenger spaceflight ever.
This is a huge deal. Virgin has been saying it is going to fly people into space for over a decade. On Sunday, it’s going to make that long-term dream a reality. This moment, this coming weekend’s flight, is truly the culmination of 10-plus years of scientific work.
And just to be clear. We very well could see a “sell the news” event on Monday. But we don’t think that will necessarily happen.
Instead, we see this first commercial spaceflight as such a momentous accomplishment that it only serves to spark more buying power in SPCE stock.
We’re looking for a price above $60 by next week.
SPCE Stock Is a Long-Term Winner
Our bullish outlook is also supported by a favorable long-term outlook on the company.
We firmly believe that the space tourism industry will unlock significant economic value, and that Virgin Galactic will capitalize on this value.
For one, demand for space travel will be enormous. There are a lot of rich people out there who are willing to spend next to anything for a novel experience. And flying to space is just about as novel an experience as you can find these days.
Supply will be extremely limited, since only about two companies in the entire world will be able to offer commercial space tourism opportunities in the coming years.
Big demand for space tourism and low supply means attractive unit economics, high margins and loads of profits.
The long-term potential for space tourism is clearly here, and so is the long-term potential for Virgin Galactic.
Now, more than ever, the short-term catalysts are also in place. This is a stock you want to buy now.
Many of the stocks I cover in my premium newsletter advisory service, Innovation Investor, are as exciting or more exciting than SPCE stock.
In fact, I have nearly 50 hypergrowth stocks, each of which corresponds to a specific emerging megatrend, that could score investors Amazon-like returns over the next months and years.
By subscribing today, you’ll also gain access to a number of my special research reports, including reports on 3 World-Changing AI Stocks to Buy, 7 Hyperscale Stocks to Buy in 2021, and my cornerstone investment guide, The VC Insider’s Millionaire Playbook.
What’s more, you’ll have complete access to each trade I make, which includes stocks like the world’s most exciting autonomous vehicle startup, a world-class “Digitainment” stock creating the building blocks of the metaverse, a company that we fully believe is a “Tesla-killer,” and many more.
To get started, click here to watch my first-ever Exponential Growth Summit and to subscribe to Innovation Investor today.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s the theme of his premiere technology-focused service, Innovation Investor. To see Luke’s entire lineup of innovative cutting-edge stocks, become a subscriber of Innovation Investor today.