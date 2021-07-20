Big Data firm Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) seems to have just solved its biggest issue — accessibility — and now we’re even more bullish PLTR stock.
PLTR stock has been going for a wild ride in recent weeks, after a big rally the previous month.
The current dip is a buying opportunity for many reasons.
But the best reason to buy PLTR stock is still the fact that Palantir has created the most technologically advanced data science platforms in the world, Gotham and Foundry, which have the potential to reach enterprise and government institution ubiquity some day.
Palantir for All
Palantir has taken a huge step toward achieving enterprise dominance with the launch of Foundry for Builders.
Up to this point, the biggest hurdles keeping businesses from adopting Foundry have been price and accessibility. Foundry is a very expensive product, which has historically kept it out of reach of many small businesses.
Foundry for Builders fixes that accessibility issue by providing access to the Foundry platform to early-stage companies to support their growth. It’s basically Foundry for hypergrowth startups.
Palantir alumni will be the first to gain access to Foundry for Builders, which operates via a subscription model, but general access for early-stage companies will be rolled out in due time. Among Palantir’s first customers for this platform are Chapter, a startup that helps customers select Medicare plans, and Gecko Robotics, which creates robots for industrial inspections.
Palantir’s introduction of Foundry for Builders breaks down barriers to adoption and enables widespread access to its best-in-class, game-changing technology.
The long-term potential with Palantir is undeniably huge, and Palantir’s management is executing flawlessly in order to realize that potential.
So, buy PLTR stock on the dip.
Many of the stocks I cover in my premium newsletter advisory service, Innovation Investor, are as exciting or more exciting than PLTR stock.
In fact, my model portfolio contains 50 hypergrowth stocks, each of which corresponds to a specific emerging megatrend that could score investors Amazon-like returns over the next months and years.
If you decide to subscribe, you’ll gain access to a number of my special research reports, including reports on 3 World-Changing AI Stocks to Buy, 7 Hyperscale Stocks to Buy in 2021, and my cornerstone investment guide, The VC Insider’s Millionaire Playbook.
What’s more, you’ll have complete access to my model portfolio, which includes stocks like the world’s most exciting autonomous vehicle startup, a world-class “Digitainment” stock creating the building blocks of the metaverse, a company that we fully believe is a “Tesla-killer,” and many more.
Still on the fence? Start slow and watch my free explanatory Exponential Growth Summit — you’ll pay nothing, we won’t even ask for an email address, and you’ll get a feature-length amount of investment advice… just click here to get started!
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s the theme of his premiere technology-focused service, Innovation Investor. To see Luke’s entire lineup of innovative cutting-edge stocks, become a subscriber of Innovation Investor today.