Virgin Galactic Share Sale Causes SPCE Stock Dip. But We’re Still Buyers Here.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) flew Richard Branson into space on Sunday in the first commercial passenger space flight ever, and the voyage was very successful. In response to this event, SPCE stock popped about 7% in premarket. However, it quickly reversed course and is now trading down approximately 14% after the company disclosed it would be selling $500 million worth of stock.
That’s a big chunk of stock. And since this is only an $11 billion company, that’s some serious dilution.
But this move also provides Virgin Galactic a significant amount of firepower moving forward. If there was ever a time to raise a whole lot of capital, it’s now.
SPCE Stock Gets Ready to Really Take Off
Overall, Virgin Galactic is flying high after winning their FAA commercial license and successfully flying Branson into space.
The company is now technologically and legally ready to go all-out with manufacturing and marketing, building as many rocket ships as it can and signing up lots of future passengers in the coming months.
Those manufacturing and marketing blitzes will require money — lots of money. And Virgin Galactic is raising that money right now by selling shares.
As a result, we think these funds will go to good use and will meaningfully accelerate Virgin Galactic’s medium-term growth outlook.
Specifically, these funds will allow Virgin Galactic to build more ships, run more commercials, sign up more astronauts and ultimately make more money in 2022 and beyond.
Short-term sentiment aside, we believe SPCE stock is undervalued at $40, especially with this extra investment capital the company has raised. We would be buyers on the dip.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
