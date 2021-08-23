Buy NIO Stock Now, Before It Takes Off Later This Year

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock dropped after the company reported solid numbers — ostensibly it was a solid double beat-and-raise second quarter earnings report. So why’d NIO stock tank?
Well for one, Nio’s headline numbers looked great. Deliveries rose 9% sequentially and 112% year-over-year.
Average selling price is steady at $60,000.
Revenues were up 6% sequentially and 127% year-over-year.
Nio also boosted its third-quarter delivery guide and issues a revenue forecast that was above consensus.
Vehicle numbers did dip slightly from the first quarter, and net loss also widened, but we think it’s fair to attribute those numbers to supply chain issues. And management says such issues are easing.
In light of those mostly great numbers, and minor hiccups, we think NIO stock’s price dip reflects a “sell the news” action.
Looking at the bigger picture, we think NIO is essentially stuck in neutral, in the $40s, until current supply chain issues resolve entirely. At that point, the company will kick back into hypergrowth mode, and shares will resume their upward trajectory.
We suspect this will happen as we head into 2021’s final months.
Furthermore, we expect NIO’s growth to meaningfully accelerate in 2022, as Nio launches three new products — one of which is the highly anticipated ET7.
So, to summarize: NIO stock will likely trade sideways for the next few months while certain external factors resolve themselves, at which point NIO stock will breakout towards $100 in 2022.
If you want to try and time the breakout, be our guest. But otherwise, simply buy NIO and wait for that big boom to take place. It’s coming soon.
Yes, Nio stock is a great investment in an industry ripe for disruption. Which means its stock can go much, much higher over the near- to long-term.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.