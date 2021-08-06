We’re big believers in everything Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) is doing in the plant-based nutrition space. And we’re just as bullish on what Else is planning for the future. We see BABYF stock as being one of the best long-term investment opportunities in the market at the moment.
To put it briefly, the infant nutrition market is a big market that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Obviously, people will continue to have babies. And babies will continue to have specialized nutritional needs.
But this is a market that has lacked innovation for decades. The currently available products, quite frankly, suck.
They’re out of sync with consumer demand.
Today’s young parents want healthy, organic, plant-based options for their babies. The infant nutritional products available today don’t come close to satisfying consumer desires, and parents are left having to spend their money on products they don’t love at all.
That’s exactly where Else Nutrition steps into the picture.
Else has developed and commercialized the world’s first plant-based infant nutrition formula for toddlers. And it’s been a huge hit.
Sales are soaring, and parents love the product. Just check out reviews of the product online.
And now, Else Nutrition is expanding beyond toddler powder formula into ready to drink (RTD) territory.
That means Else is now jointly developing baby powder formula as well as an RTD version, the latter of which just successfully completed a full-scale, commercial manufacturing trial.
With their RTD product, Else is now able to tap into an additional 92% of the nutritional kids drinks market.
The Bottom Line on BABYF Stock
Else Nutrition will easily continue to disrupt the outdated, massive infant nutrition market.
We expect the brand’s awareness, reach, distribution and product portfolio will increase significantly in the coming 12 to 24 months.
That will power huge sales growth and large gains in the stock price.
And we expect BABYF stock to rocket towards $10 during that same time frame.
BABYF is one of my top picks that, long-term, will score investors big returns.
