Why The Solar Industry Is the Inevitable Future of Earth’s Energy

There was a point in time when the solar industry was considered dead money.
It was too expensive, too inefficient, and too inconsistent to be a viable alternative energy source for really anything, let alone your home or office.
But those days are long gone.
Today, solar represents the inevitable future of our planet’s energy needs because it’s cheap, efficient, consistent, and most importantly, clean.
Solar energy costs have dropped more than 70% over the past 10 years, and are now cheaper than fossil fuels in most parts of the United States. Indeed, the International Energy Agency said in 2020 that solar is the now the cheapest energy in history. Let that sink in for a moment.
Better yet, the drivers of these cost declines — economies of scale and technological improvements powered by Moore’s Law and Wright’s Law — are durable, and therefore, solar is only going to get even cheaper. Indeed, these forces are so powerful in the solar industry that they have their own law — Swanson’s Law — which states that the price of solar modules decreases by about 20% for every doubling in global solar capacity.
For what it’s worth, the U.S. Department of Energy believes solar costs can and will fall by another 60% into 2030.
So, solar is the cheapest way to power things today.
Meanwhile, solar panels have become very efficient at converting light from the sun into usable energy. Back in 1992, researchers at the University of South Florida fabricated a thin-film solar cell with 15.9% efficiency — and that was considered a breakthrough at the time.
These days, though, your average silicon solar cells sport efficiency rates north of 20%. That’s standard. And manufacturers have created prototypes that are getting 30% efficiency, while some research efforts have even managed to achieve near 50% efficiency in certain lab tests.
In other words, the theoretical best solar cells of the 1990s are substantially worse than your run-of-the-mill solar panels today, and there is a pathway here for solar efficiency to more than double over the next few years.
So, solar is also the most efficient way to power things today.
At the same time, these solar systems have become dramatically more consistent. One of the biggest hurdles for solar in the early 2000s was its intermittency — the sun doesn’t shine every day, so what do you do when its cloudy?
Well, that’s why the clean energy industry has developed energy storage solutions, which are basically just big batteries that homeowners and office building managers can install on-site and link to their solar panels to store excess solar power on super sunny days, and deploy that power on cloudy days.
By 2025, more than a quarter of all solar energy systems will be paired with a storage solution.
So, solar is now also the most consistent way to power things.
Cheapest. Most efficient. Most consistent. That’s a powerful combination. No wonder solar has accounted for 58% of all new energy capacity additions so far in 2021. Back in 2010, that number stood at just 4%, so we’ve come a long way in 10 years.
But don’t be fooled — we still have a long way to go.
Solar energy only accounts for about 4% of total energy generation capacity in the U.S. today. President Joe Biden wants to increase that number to over 40% by the 2030s — a plan that would include installing 30 gigawatts (GW) of new solar capacity every year into 2025, and 60 GW of capacity every year from 2025 to 2030.
For perspective, the U.S. installed just under 20 GW of new solar capacity in 2020, and that was a record-breaking year.
Is that aggressive plan really achievable?
Absolutely. Solar costs are plummeting. Solar efficiency rates are soaring. And the efficacy of energy storage solutions is growing.
In other words, the three drivers of solar going from 4% of new energy additions in 2010, to 58% of new additions in 2021, are only going to get stronger and more vigorous over the next 10 years — to a point where, by 2030, I wouldn’t be surprised to see solar accounting for 90%+ of all new energy capacity additions.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.