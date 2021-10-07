iRobot Stock Is Cool… But This Tiny Robot Tech Is Way Better

I’m a cleaning freak.
It’s one of my many oddities. Back when I was in diapers, I learned to walk with a toy vacuum that I used to emulate my mother cleaning the house – and ever since, I’ve been addicted to cleaning.
I wipe the kitchen counters every night. I vacuum every night. Heck, I even clean the fridge exterior every day.
But what I love more than cleaning is having time to spend with my wife and daughter – so, last month, I made the very hard plunge to trust the cleaning of my house to robots.
Yep. We went out and bought iRobot’s Roomba vacuum cleaner and Braava wet mop.
They’ve been total game-changers.
I never thought someone like me would trust a robot to clean my home, let alone like the idea of it. But I do. I love it.
The Roomba is smart. It maps my home; cleans in a very orderly, efficient fashion; rarely gets stuck; and does its job in just a few hours. We run it once a night, and we bought the one that has an attached tower so it unloads debris into a bag in that tower every night – and we only have to unload that bag into our trash can about once a week, if that.
The Braava is just as smart. It, too, maps the home, and cleans in a very orderly, efficient fashion. The mopping leaves a great shine. We don’t mop the whole house every night. But we do use the iRobot app to segment our home into different areas, and mop high traffic areas every night – while mopping the low-traffic areas about once a week.
The two also sometimes work in tandem. We can set it up, so that the Roomba vacuums a certain area, and then is followed by the Braava wet mop for a full clean.
Net net, we love the little robots. They’re impressive in their ability to efficiently clean a home and are ultimately huge time-savers.
And that gets to the bigger point of why robots are so useful – or, more broadly, why automated technologies are so useful.
They take tasks that are either complex, expensive, time-consuming, or all three, and automate them so that a series of computer programs can tackle those tasks in a simple, cheap, and efficient manner.
In so doing, automated technologies give us back time, money, and peace of mind. They’re a win for you. They’re a win for me. They’re a win for society.
Needless to say, we’re bullish on automation.
Not only do we think automation is great for society, but we also believe that the core enabling technologies of automation – like connectivity speeds, computing power, sensor hardware, and AI – have advanced to a point where tens of millions of tasks can and will be automated out over the next decade, giving humans back a tremendous amount of time and money.
However, it is important to understand that there are different levels of automation.
There’s low-level automation, which doesn’t terribly excite us because there’s a low barrier to entry and we see the tech being commoditized in the long run.
This is automation that isn’t difficult to execute. It includes automating very simple tasks like making a phone call, sending a text, playing a song, or yes, even vacuuming. Which is why – despite the fact that we love Roomba and Braava – we are not invested in iRobot (IRBT) stock in any of our research products.
It’s low-level automation. The tech will get commoditized long-term, and iRobot’s competitive advantages will be in pricing – which means low margins and low profits.
Our excitement in this industry lies with high-level automation.
This is automation that is very difficult to execute. It includes things like robotaxis, robotic chefs, robotic-assisted surgeries, warehouse automation, and more. These are processes which are innately very complex, and therefore, require sophisticated algorithms to fully automate.
The companies developing that technology have a huge competitive advantage over peers in the core underlying tech, and that huge advantage will allow them to earn huge margins and huge profits.
Those are the stocks in the Automation Economy that we want to buy.
And that’s why, in our most premium stock research service Early Stage Investor, we’ve recommended a high-level automation stock that has developed world-changing technology, and which will – over the next few years – deploy that world-changing technology to some huge markets and grow its revenues, margins, and profits at an expeditious rate.
As that happens, we see this tiny stock – which trades for less than $10 – soaring by many multiples.
Better yet, it has been packaged into a portfolio of 10 similarly tiny stocks that have huge upside potential. Indeed, we believe each one of the stocks in this unique hypergrowth portfolio has 30X upside potential, which is why we’ve dubbed it our “1 to 30 Hypergrowth Portfolio.”
Interested? You should be. Click here to potentially secure your investment in the next big tech winner.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.