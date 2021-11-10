Yes, This Group of Stocks Really Can Soar ‘to the Moon’ in 2022

“To the moon” — Those three words were rarely uttered on Wall Street back in 2019. Whenever someone did say something along those lines, it was usually in jest.
But over the past two years, these words have become normalized. “To the moon” is now an investment motto embraced by a new generation of traders who are taking big risks in the markets – and they’re winning BIG.
Back in the day, you’d be happy with a stock doubling in five years, and absolutely ecstatic if it doubled in 12 months. You’d be bragging about it for hours at the weekend dinner party.
Not anymore. A double in a year? The new generation of traders isn’t impressed. They’re scoring 10X… 20X… even 30X returns or more in a matter of months.
To the moon, folks. It used to be a dream. Now, it’s a reality. And it’s time for you to join the party.
So, what is the next group of stocks that will soar to the moon?
Here’s my guess: Clean energy stocks.
I’m pretty sure that clean energy stocks – solar stocks, hydrogen stocks, electric vehicle (EV) stocks, battery stocks, energy storage stocks, EV charging stocks, and the like – are going to soar in 2022 like they’ve never soared before.
The big stocks in the industry have a good chance of doubling over the next 12 months – and some explosive small stocks could rise 10X or more.
Here’s the story:
The White House just unveiled a massive Build Back Better spending packaged that – after tons of negotiations – looks ready to be enacted into law soon.
In it, you have the world’s biggest piece of climate change legislation ever, with the U.S. government slated to spend $555 billion on things like solar, hydrogen, wind, electric vehicles, charging stations, energy storage, and more over the next 10 years.
By itself, that $555 billion spending package is reason enough to be bullish on clean energy stocks as we head into 2022.
But that’s the thing: This bill isn’t by itself.
This past weekend, leaders from the world’s leading economies gathered at the G20 Summit in Rome. At that summit, they agreed to a flurry of new climate change policies, including a ban on financing for new coal power plants.
And that’s not all.
This week, those same leaders and more have gathered at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow to discuss enacting even bigger and more impactful policies in the fight against climate change.
Less than 48 hours into that summit, we already have our first deal: More than 100 world leaders have promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030.
That won’t be the last deal to be struck this week. Considering all the momentum building in the clean energy space, I see world leaders striking literal world-changing deals at the COP26 this week – deals that will accelerate the Clean Energy Revolution to new heights.
So, folks, I say this earnestly: There has never been a better time to be bullish on clean energy stocks than right now.
These are the next stocks that will go “to the moon.”
If you’ve been reading my newsletter for a while now, then you’re familiar with my premium investment research advisory — Innovation Investor. If you’re new to Hypergrowth Investing, then allow me to welcome you to our flagship investment research advisory!
In short, Innovation Investor focuses on investing in the world’s most transformative technologies and innovative companies. Right now, we’re going “all-in” with clean energy stocks. Not only are we doubling down on our current clean energy stock picks – stocks that we feel could 10X in the 2020s – but we also recently introduced a brand-new clean energy stock to the portfolio.
These new stocks are game-changing. They represent opportunities you don’t want to miss.
The only question is: are you ready to send your portfolio to the moon?
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.