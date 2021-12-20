The Streaming Revolution Is Just Getting Started

Do you still watch cable TV?
If you’re like most folks, the answer is unequivocally “yes.”
Despite the mainstream media narrative that everyone is cutting the cord and shunning cable TV shows, the reality is that most people are not doing that, nor do they plan to do that anytime soon.
Earlier this year, Solutions Research Group released its 14th annual “Must Keep TV” report, in which the research firm conducted 1,400 interviews with consumers to find out what TV shows they’re watching, and which they plan to keep watching for the foreseeable future.
Unsurprisingly, Netflix (NFLX) topped the Must Keep TV list. It is and clearly will remain the streaming service we all use, all the time, to watch movies and TV shows when we want and where we want.
Netflix is the king of media.
But the shocking news came lower on the list.
As a streaming TV “binger” myself, I fully expected the likes of Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video to fill out the top five Must Keep TV channels.
But, in reality, only Prime Video made the cut…
Instead, ABC took the No. 2 spot for the second year in a row, while CBS took the No. 3 spot for the second year in a row, too. Prime Video clocked in at fourth, and the No. 5 slot belonged to NBC.
In other words, in 2021 – a year wherein streaming TV services are ubiquitous – 3 of the top 5 must-keep-TV brands in the U.S. are still old-school cable TV channels.
Meanwhile, moving down the list, Fox clocked in at No. 7, and spots 10 through 15 were held by ESPN, PBS, History, HGTV, Discovery, and Food Network, respectively – all cable channels.
In other words, of the top 15 must-keep-TV brands in America, cable TV channels still control 10 of them.
Talk about staying power…
This staying power is why I like to say that the Streaming TV Revolution is only halfway over!
You see… streaming TV tech is superior to linear TV tech in every single way…
With streaming TV services, you can watch whatever you want, whenever you want. Plus, streaming services are cheaper because they don’t have fees related to installation or maintenance. They’re easier to use and cleaner because there are no boxes or cables. And they’re much more portable, because you can access a streaming service for any screen in the world, so long as you have a WiFi connection, whereas linear TV is constrained to one living room.
From a tech and economic perspective, streaming TV is simply better than linear TV in every single way.
Yet, 60% of U.S. households still pay for cable and 64% of our TV watching time is dedicated to broadcast and cable TV, because – as the Solutions Research Group survey confirmed – we love our cable TV shows.
But what if those cable TV shows were available through a streaming service? What if could watch our favorite NBA and NFL games through a streaming service? What if we could watch the nightly news through a streaming service?
Well, at that point, we’re all going to cut the cord. At that point, streaming TV will truly takeover our lives.
That point is now.
Over the past few years, a new class of live TV streaming services has emerged, each of which packages live TV shows, news channels, and live sports into a single, over-the-top streaming service.
Think YouTube TV. Sling. AT&T TV Now. Hulu with Live TV.
These are all streaming services which essentially take everything that linear TV offers, and “streamifies” it. Now, you can finally watch everything you want without needing a cable or satellite TV package.
Now, you can finally cut the cord.
And that’s exactly what you are going to end up doing – alongside every other person out there.
Because these new live TV streaming services are cheaper than linear TV (about $65 per month, versus north of $100 per month for cable), easier to install, easier to maintain, more portable, and simply better.
Live TV streaming services will eventually and inevitably replace cable TV. By 2030, they’ll be more ubiquitous than Netflix.
