I’m Still Bullish on NIO Stock – You Should Be Too

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Mar 31, 2022, 1:15 pm EDT

There’s a lot of force behind the EV stock trade — especially Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock, a veritable industry powerhouse, to discuss.

Although folks were doubtful about that last week — NIO saw its stock tank beneath $15 and it’s roared back 50%-plus since then — We recap why the stock was beaten up: Covid-19 lockdowns, Chinese stock delisting fears, and surging metal prices.

I predicted last week that since those are all near-term headwinds that would soon pass, the stock would come rocketing back. A week later, it has.

So, I break down why these fears are easing. And share how I anticipate the current geopolitical tensions to be resolved – and how that will impact the market and EV production.

And as these headwinds continue to pass, NIO stock is set to absolutely soar.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

