Luke Lango
Meet Luke Lango

Oil Stocks Are for Suckers

Despite recent oil gains, things will end horribly for the archaic fossil fuel industry

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Mar 18, 2022, 11:54 am EDT
oil stocks - Oil Stocks Are for Suckers

Source: Shutterstock

We can’t have an economic podcast without discussing the Eastern European conflict, which has hastened the spike in oil prices. It’s been on a tear lately, and oil stocks have seen some nice gains. But at the risk of striking any nerves, I’ve got something to say: “The oil trade is for suckers.”

I’m not a guy to time the market, which is exactly what I see behind a lot of oil stocks. As more people turn to ride-hailing technology and renewable energy, oil is facing incredible demand destruction.

Listen to learn why I think this will end horribly for the archaic fossil fuel industry.

Luke Lango Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

Meet Luke Lango

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.

Learn more about Luke

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/hypergrowthinvesting/2022/03/oil-stocks-are-for-suckers/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC