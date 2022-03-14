The Explosive Quantum Computing Stock That Could Save the World

I’m a history junkie. So, in this special Sunday issue of Hypergrowth Investing, let me start by sharing an interesting story from history that I bet a lot of you have never heard before… but which, interestingly enough, could be the key to enabling you to make money in this tough market.
Back in October of 1927, the world’s leading scientists descended upon Brussels for the fifth Solvay Conference — an exclusive, invite-only conference dedicated to discussing and solving the outstanding preeminent open problems in physics and chemistry.
In attendance were scientists that, today, we praise as the brightest minds in the history of humankind.
Albert Einstein was there… so was Erwin Schrodinger, who devised the famous Schrodinger’s cat experiment… and Werner Heisenberg, the man behind the world-changing Heisenberg uncertainty principle… and Louis de Broglie. Max Born. Neils Bohr. Max Planck.
The list goes on and on. Of the 29 scientists who met in Brussels in October 1927, 17 of them went on to win a Nobel Prize.
These are the minds that collectively created the scientific foundation upon which the modern world is built.
And yet, when they all descended upon Brussels nearly 94 years ago, they got stumped… by one concept… one concept that for nearly a century has remained the elusive key to unlocking the full potential of humankind.
And now, for the first time ever, that concept — which stumped even Einstein — is turning into a disruptive reality, via a breakthrough technology that will change the world as we know it, and potentially even save it from a global war.
So… what exactly were Einstein, Schrodinger, Heisenberg, and the rest of those Nobel Laureates talking about in Brussels back in 1927?
Quantum mechanics.
Quantum What?
Now, to be clear, quantum mechanics is a big, complex topic that would require 500 pages to fully understand, but here’s my best job at making a Cliff’s Notes version in 500 words instead…
For centuries, scientists have developed, tested, and validated the laws of the physical world — which are known as classical mechanics. These laws scientifically explain how things work. Why they work. Where they come from. So on and so forth.
But the discovery of the electron in 1897 by J.J. Thomson unveiled a new, subatomic world of super-small things that didn’t obey the laws of classical mechanics… at all. Instead, they obeyed their own set of rules, which have since become known as quantum mechanics.
The rules of quantum mechanics differ from the rules of classical mechanics in two very-weird, almost-magical ways.
First, in classical mechanics, objects are in one place, at one time. You are either at the store, or at home.
But, in quantum mechanics, subatomic particles can theoretically exist in multiple places at once before they are observed. A single subatomic particle can exist in point A and point B at the same time, until we observe it, at which point it only exists at either point A or point B.
So, the true “location” of a subatomic particle is some combination of all its possible locations.
This is called quantum superposition.
Second, in classical mechanics, objects can only “work” with things that are also “real.” You can’t use your imaginary friend to help move the couch. You need your real friend to help you.
But, in quantum mechanics, all of those probabilistic states of subatomic particles are not independent. They’re entangled. That is, if we know something about the probabilistic positioning of one subatomic particle, then we know something about the probabilistic positioning of another subatomic particle — meaning that these already super-complex particles can actually work together to create a super-complex ecosystem.
This is called quantum entanglement.
So, in short, subatomic particles can theoretically have multiple probabilistic states at once, and all those probabilistic states can work together — again, all at once — to accomplish some task.
And that, in a nutshell, is the scientific breakthrough that stumped Einstein back in the early 1900s.
It goes against everything classical mechanics had taught us about the world. It goes against common sense. But it’s true. It’s real. And, now, for the first time ever, we are leaning how to harness this unique phenomenon to change everything about everything…
Mark my words. Everything will change over the next few years because of quantum mechanics — and some investors are going to make a lot of money.
Quantum Computing Will Change the World
The study of quantum theory has made huge advancements over the past century, especially so over the past decade, wherein scientists at leading technology companies have started to figure out how to harness the magical powers of quantum mechanics to make a new generation of super quantum computers that are infinitely faster and more powerful than even today’s fastest supercomputers.
Again, the physics behind quantum computers is highly complex, but here’s my Cliff’s Notes version…
Today’s computers are built on top of the laws of classical mechanics. That is, they store information on what are called bits — which can store data binarily as either “1” or “0.”
But what if you could harness the power of quantum mechanics to turn those classical bits into quantum bits — or qubits — that can leverage superpositioning to be both “1” and “0” data stores at the same time?
Even further, what if you could take those quantum bits and leverage entanglement to get all of the multi-state bits to work together to solve computationally taxing problems?
You would theoretically create a machine with so much computational power that it would make even today’s most advanced supercomputers look like they are from the Stone Age.
That’s exactly what is happening today.
Google has built a quantum computer that is about 158 million times faster than the world’s fastest supercomputer.
That’s not hyperbole. That’s a real number.
Imagine the possibilities if we could broadly create a new set of quantum computers 158 million times faster than even today’s fastest computers…
We’d finally have the level of AI that you see in movies. That’s because the biggest limitation to AI today is the robustness of machine learning algorithms, which are constrained by supercomputing capacity. Expand that capacity, and you get infinitely improved machine learning algos, and infinitely smarter AI.
We could eradicate disease. We already have tools like gene editing, but the effectiveness of gene editing relies of the robustness of the underlying computing capacity to identify, target, insert, cut, and repair genes. Insert quantum computing capacity, and all that happens without an error in seconds — allowing for us to truly fix anything about anyone.
We could finally have that million-mile EV. We can only improve batteries if we can test them, and we can only test them in the real-world so much. Therefore, the key to unlocking a million-mile battery is through cellular simulation, and the quickness and effectiveness of cellular simulation rests upon the robustness of the underlying computing capacity. Make that capacity 158 million times bigger, and cellular simulation will happen 158 million times faster.
The economic opportunities here are truly endless.
But so are the risks…
The Quantum Threat
Did you know that most of today’s cybersecurity systems are built on top of maths-based cryptography? That is, they protect data through encryption that can only be cracked through solving a super-complex math problem. Today, that works, because classical computers cannot solve those super-complex math problems very quickly.
But quantum computers — that are 158 million times faster than today’s classical computers — will be able to solve those math problems in the blink of an eye. Therefore, quantum computers threaten to obsolete maths-based cryptography as we know it, and will compromise the bulk of the world’s modern cybersecurity systems.
Insiders call this the “Quantum Threat.” It’s a huge deal. When the Quantum Threat arrives, no digital data will be safe.
Back in 2019, computer scientists believed the Quantum Threat to be a distant threat — something that may happen by 2035. However, since then, rapid advancements in quantum computing capability have considerably moved up that timeline. Today, many experts believe the Quantum Threat will arrive in the 2025 to 2030 window.
That means the world needs to start investing in quantum-proof encryption today — and that’s why, from an investment perspective, we believe quantum encryption stocks will be among the market’s biggest winners in the 2020s.
The global information security market is tracking towards $300 BILLION. That entire market will have to inevitably shift towards quantum encryption by 2030. Therefore, we’re talking the creation of a $300 billion market to save the planet from a security meltdown.
And, at the epicenter of this multi-hundred-billion-dollar, planet-saving megatrend, is one tiny startup that is pioneering the single most robust quantum encryption technology platform that world has ever seen…
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article