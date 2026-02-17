What This Earnings Season Is REALLY Saying About AI, Gold & the Economy

The fears surrounding AI persisted last week, with all major indices ending in the red.
But as I write this, the market is re-evaluating those fears and teetering back into the green.
In addition, gold prices are down significantly due to the perception that negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are going well.
But I wouldn’t get distracted too much by the noise.
Because what ultimately drives stock prices isn’t headlines – it’s earnings and guidance.
We find out which companies are actually growing sales, which are expanding margins and which are giving strong forward-looking guidance for the company’s future.
That’s what moves stocks higher.
So, in a special episode of Navellier Market Buzz, I previewed a handful of earnings from big companies expected to announce this week, including gold miners, cybersecurity, retail and much more. These reports will tell us what’s really going on with AI, gold and the economy.
A Smarter Way to Measure Stocks
As we discussed in the video, once companies report earnings, the market quickly separates the strong from the weak.
That’s why I don’t rely on headlines or hype. I rely on a disciplined system.
For decades, I’ve used Stock Grader, a simple ABC-style grading approach that ranks stocks based on their fundamentals and momentum. It helps me focus on companies that are delivering and avoid those that aren’t.
In fact, the strategy is so straightforward that I taught it to my 25-year-old daughter, Crystal – an art student with no finance background – and she used it to outperform the broader market by 2-to-1 in 2025.
I believe that kind of discipline is especially important today, when so many investors rely on broad index funds that are heavily concentrated in just a handful of mega-cap stocks.
If even just a few of those mega-cap names in those index funds fall, those portfolios can feel it quickly.
My system is built to give you that control and discipline – by helping you focus on fundamentally superior stocks that will dropkick and drive your portfolio higher.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)