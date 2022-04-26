Luke Lango
A 1,000% Divergence Window Is Opening

When stock prices return to equilibrium and move in tandem with revenue, we'll see some enormous returns.

Unlike QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), many hypergrowth companies with robust fundamentals have been steadfastly growing revenues — but their stocks have been crushed. If revenues and earnings are directly correlated to a stock’s price, shouldn’t the opposite be happening?

This phenomenon is called a divergence. Every once in a while, stock price diverges from the revenue trend line. Revenues and earnings continue to move higher, yet the stock price sinks lower.

This opens a window of divergence that continues to widen. But eventually, those stocks must snap back to their equilibrium and move in tandem with earnings — convergence. And when that happens, we’ll see some enormous returns.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

