The UiPath Stock Bull Thesis
Long-term, we’re exceptionally bullish on UiPath stock as the market’s highest quality pure-play on the Automation Revolution.
The thesis is simple.
UiPath is an enterprise software automation company that’s making AI-powered software robots to automate business processes.
The company’s core platform constitutes an army of software robots that leverage AI-based computer vision. This allows them to perform a vast array of actions as a human would when executing business processes. These actions include but aren’t limited to logging into applications, extracting document data, moving folders, completing forms, and updating databases.
These robots are deployed to complete such tasks. Throughout their lifecycle, they learn from and replicate workers’ steps to optimize workflow and complete tasks more quickly and cost-efficiently.
Essentially, UiPath is using AI to build software robots that efficiently automate mundane enterprise workflows.
UiPath Ushers in the Future of Work
Most things a human does can be modeled by data. Theoretically, anything that can be modeled by data can be understood by an algorithm and, therefore, completed by a robot. To that end, automated software can and will automate all human workflows in the long run.
To be sure, we are a long way away from that future, where robots run offices. But we are not a long way away from automation software and AI beginning to affect the modern enterprise.
Indeed, it’s already happening all around us.
There are platforms out there that automate the writing of articles and marketing materials. There are also tools that automate the creation of video content. Advertising is increasingly becoming automated by programmatic algorithms. Checking out from a store is an increasingly automated process, too. Not to mention, in California, robots are starting to make burgers and chips at various restaurants. And other machines are packing and sorting your Amazon orders at fulfillment centers.
The Automation Revolution has arrived.
UiPath is building the “picks and shovels” for this revolution. The company is developing the software algorithms at the center of all these automated technologies. And they’re the best in the world at doing so. For three straight years, Gartner has recognized UiPath as the leader in the robotic process automation industry.
In short, UiPath is the world’s leading supplier of critical automation technology that will reshape work over the next decade.
Is it any wonder why we’re so bullish on UiPath stock long-term?
This is an $11 billion company with a trillion-dollar opportunity. The long-term upside potential in UiPath stock is very compelling.
And at Innovation Investor, we only invest in stocks with enormous long-term upside potential. UiPath stocks fits the bill.
Short-Term Pain is a Long-Term Opportunity
Despite UiPath’s enormous long-term potential, the stock has been crushed recently. Most of that pain was inflicted last week after the company reported fourth-quarter numbers.
The numbers themselves were pretty good. Revenues rose 39%. Dollar-based net retention rate clocked in at 145%. Gross margins came in above expectations. Operating margins and cash flows were strong.
Overall, it was a solid quarter.
But UiPath spooked everyone with its fiscal 2023 guide. Specifically, management delivered an abysmal revenue guide. It’s expecting revenue growth to decelerate significantly from ~45% this year to just a hair over 20% next year.
That’s an ugly slowdown. Under normal circumstances, such a massive slowdown warrants a huge drop in the stock price.
But this isn’t a normal circumstance.
Long story short, UiPath has a lot of European exposure. About 30% of its revenues come from the region. And what’s happening in Europe right now? Yeah, the first hot war since World War II. Naturally, that’s creating immense geopolitical uncertainty. And amid all that volatility, European businesses aren’t spending as much money as they would otherwise.
With lower spending trends from ~30% of its customers, UiPath has seen its revenue growth rates slow significantly recently. Management is erring on the side of caution and assuming that these lower spending rates will persist through 2022. On that notion, they see the company’s revenue growth rate being cut by more than half this year.
Spooky, yes, but far from catastrophic. Specifically, there are two big reasons why we think this selloff is an opportunity.
Huge Opportunity in UiPath Stock Selloff
First, this is all near-term noise.
UiPath isn’t seeing lower demand for its products because enterprises don’t see the value of automation or its software robots. Rather, the company is seeing lower demand exclusively because of a war. The thing about wars, though, is that they always eventually end. And when they do end, things go back to normal. Therefore, this is a temporary demand headwind that says nothing about the long-term demand trends for UiPath. We believe they will remain vigorous.
Second, this new guide leaves plenty of room for upside surprise.
UiPath said this new guide is predicated on the idea that depressed enterprise spending in Europe will persist through 2022. That’s a very cautious and even bearish assumption. Geopolitical tensions in Europe already appear to be easing. And it looks somewhat likely that through the current peace talks in Turkey, Ukraine and Russia will reach some diplomatic resolution that at least temporarily pauses the war.
Therefore, it’s far more probable that geopolitical uncertainty wanes in the coming months and European enterprise spending rebounds. If so, then UiPath is likely to report numbers in fiscal 2023 that far exceed the guidance management just delivered.
In other words, the stock collapsed on an overly bearish guide that likely won’t come true.
We’ve seen this rodeo before. It usually ends with the stock rebounding significantly over the subsequent few quarters. We expect the same thing to happen with UiPath stock. We see a double by the end of the year.
