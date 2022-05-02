May 3 at 4 P.M. ET – Emergency Divergence Briefing

Luke Lango
Plug Power Stock | Buy Before it Becomes the “Tesla of Hydrogen”

After massive scaling from just its forklift focus, Plug Power has really invested in becoming the green hydrogen production leader in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst May 2, 2022, 3:11 pm EDT

We pivot to some trending stock news. One major development on our radar is Plug Power’s (NASDAQ:PLUG) partnership with Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

I believe this is a sign of more to come with Plug Power stock. After massive scaling from just its forklift focus, the company has really invested in becoming the green hydrogen production leader in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

And Walmart is a major validation of its success. I think that over the next several years, Plug Power is in a great position to sell green hydrogen to large companies on a global scale — and become the “Tesla of hydrogen.” And Plug Power stock will rocket.

