[Editor’s note: “Billionaire Joyrides Primed Space Stocks to Rocket” was previously published in December 2021. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]
2021 was one of the most pivotal years for space travel in decades. As the nascent space economy flourished under the successes of relatively new space companies, space stocks soared. And that made for great conversation about the future of space exploration. I remember sitting down at a dinner with colleagues and talking about all the cool things our kids would be able to do in space one day.
At the time, Richard Branson travelled into the edge of space aboard one of his Virgin Galactic (SPCE) ships. Amazon (AMZN) founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos did the same the following week. His flight reached the slightly further internationally recognized space boundary known as the Kármán line.
Amid these landmark civilian space flights, everyone was excited about the idea of going into space. Social media was buzzing with space jokes. News outlets covered the stories each day. And space stocks were flying high.
At the time, it seemed like a big deal. Space was going to be the next big thing…
Then, just as quickly, everyone forgot about the space race of 2021. Those who remembered dismissed these space flights as spectacular battles of the ego between powerful — and out of touch — businessmen.
Twitter (TWTR) stopped joking about the shape of the Blue Origin rocket. CNBC stopped bringing on space company CEOs for interviews. And space stocks lost momentum.
One moment, the world was obsessed with space travel. The next, it didn’t care.
But this may prove to be the costliest mistake you could make in 2022.
Indeed, the spaceflights carrying Branson and Bezos were about much more than bored billionaires showing off their extravagant wealth.
They were about showing the world that jet propulsion technology has progressed to the point – and costs have fallen to the point – where we can safely, reliably, and cost-effectively fly into space whenever we want.
Commercial Space Travel Is a Big Deal
For decades, space travel has been prohibitively complicated and expensive. But that’s all changing now.
Engineers have figured out to how create and launch a satellite for as much as its costs to develop and launch an app. They’ve also figured out how to do so very safely and reliably. And they’ve developed safe and reliable methods for return flights, too. In fact, we can even make reusable rockets now!
In other words, the science surrounding rocket launches has undergone multiple paradigm shifts over the past few years. Launching a rocket or a satellite today is nothing like what it was just a decade ago.
Today, space tourism and exploration companies can launch any person – or anything – into the edge of space almost on demand, at a relatively low price point and with a high certainty of safety.
That’s an enormous deal.
You can’t colonize and commercialize space unless you’re first able to travel to and from space. In other words, you need to be able to send people and objects to space – and retrieve them – before you can start building commercial empires in space.
And, folks, we’re finally at that point.
The Space Economy Has Arrived
What comes next is the emergence of a multi-trillion-dollar Space Economy that will mint a new generation of billionaires.
Indeed, once in space, we can start any number of exciting new businesses. Think about some of the possibilities in this new space economy:
- Geospatial Imagery. Satellites orbiting the Earth can dynamically capture high-resolution images that can be applied in a number of value-additive ways. Think national defense, asset tracking, crop monitoring, and more.
- Weather forecasting. Some satellites sent into space will have the ability to collect GPS radio occultation data. That’s data that leverages space-based atmospheric density readings to improve weather forecasting.
- Asteroid mining. Asteroids contain many nonrenewable resources, including water and rare minerals (like lithium for EV batteries). This could prove very useful to mine and transport back to Earth.
- Space manufacturing. The lack of gravity in space makes it much easier to manufacture certain objects, like satellites, in space than on Earth. Therefore, we believe in-orbit satellite manufacturing represents a huge economic opportunity in the coming years.
- Renewable energy generation. Space is a lot closer to the sun than Earth. It also never has clouds. Therefore, there exists huge potential to generate enormous amounts of renewable solar energy in space and transport that energy back to Earth. We believe outer space solar energy generation could solve the world’s climate crisis.
Altogether, the economic opportunity waiting to be unlocked in space measures in the trillions of dollars. And investors positioned to capitalize on this opportunity stand to make millions of dollars.
The Final Word on Space Stocks
We believe the unlocking of this opportunity has already begun.
That’s why we’re so bullish on space stocks right now. We see a huge opportunity for space stocks to soar 10X or more in the 2020s as things like space tourism, space data, and space infrastructure become widely used.
They could make millionaires out of their early investors, regardless of how the rest of the economy develops.
Fortunately, we’ve done the leg work for you. And we’ve actually found the No. 1 stock to buy today.
It’s a company whose technology could fundamentally change how the world communicates forever. And it could unlock trillions of dollars in untapped economic potential.
This company’s possibly world-changing journey starts next week in what may go down as the most important rocket launch history.
If that launch is successful, this still-tiny stock could absolutely soar.
It’s a stock you simply must hear about right now — before this momentous rocket launch happens.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.