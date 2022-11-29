On November 30, Louis Navellier Reveals Bold New Income Strategy

Luke Lango
How Quantum Computing Will Supercharge the EV Revolution

Quantum computing is starting to become useful in the here and now

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Nov 29, 2022, 11:02 am EST

Quantum computing is reaching a point where it’s becoming useful in the here and now, rather than as a theoretical exercise. And the benefits from using a quantum computer could prove profound, enabling researchers in the EV industry (as just one example) to finally create a “forever battery.”

How? Well, just look to Bosch, which is experimenting with quantum simulations to sidestep the need for hard-to-find (and sometimes controversial) raw materials.

If it works, we’ll be able to create EVs using locally sourced materials as opposed to shipping lithium from China or Cobalt from the Congo.

We’re only in the first inning of the quantum revolution, though, so don’t expect quantum computing stocks to change the game immediately. But we believe they will go on to become ubiquitous (and make stockholders a lot of money).

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Luke Lango Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.

