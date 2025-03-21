Special Video: Why Luke Is Bullish on the Market

Small-cap stocks are teetering on the edge of a bear market. Investors keep waiting for a tailwind to lift stock prices, but so far, none has emerged. Last week’s inflation numbers hit expectations, and this week, the Fed left interest rates unchanged. Some investors feel paralyzed by this uncertainty.
But Luke Lango believes this is exactly when you should be bullish.
Luke’s reputation for pinpointing stocks about to break out is unmatched. Today, he’s diving into interest rates, inflation, tariffs, and why none of it could stop savvy investors from finding great opportunities.
Luke’s 400-Ft View on Trump 2.0
Wall Street expected Trump 2.0 to mirror Trump 1.0—with market-friendly deregulation and tax cuts. Instead, outside the crypto industry, investors got uncertainty. Tariffs have made stocks volatile, but Luke says markets are stabilizing as investors adjust to the new environment. His advice: Don’t fear the tariffs. Stocks dip when tariffs are threatened but rebound when tensions ease.
This “art of brinksmanship,” pushing negotiations to the edge, ultimately favors the U.S., the world’s strongest economy. And that’s why Luke isn’t shaken.
The Trump 2.0 Tailwind: AI Investment
The biggest tailwind Luke sees? AI.
Project Stargate, a $500 billion initiative, is about to boost America’s AI infrastructure. Even amid cost-cutting innovations like DeepSeek, tech giants continue pouring billions into AI. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts AI infrastructure spending will reach $1 trillion within a few years.
Luke points out we’re locked in an AI arms race with China, and the Trump administration is likely to match Silicon Valley titans like Musk and Zuckerberg dollar-for-dollar to secure AI dominance. JD Vance’s Silicon Valley experience further supports this drive.
That’s why Luke isn’t worried about a recession. With hundreds of billions pouring into AI infrastructure, he remains firmly bullish on the economy for 2025.
Two Pillars Driving the AI Boom
How close are we to everyday physical AI? Closer than you think.
Luke sees two major pillars of the AI boom emerging now: AI Agents and Physical AI.
AI Agents—autonomous tools that can handle complex tasks like booking an entire trip—are just months away from mass public availability, courtesy of OpenAI.
Physical AI is already here, though still in early stages. Robots like Tesla’s Optimus already operate in factories, and self-driving cars—like the ones Luke rides weekly in Phoenix—are rapidly becoming mainstream.
With these two pillars firmly in place, the AI boom isn’t just future hype—it’s today’s reality.
Also covered in this video:
- Earnings Forecasts
- Why Luke’s Buying Into Volatility
- Luke’s Top Stocks to Buy Now
How You Can Profit from Market Volatility
Market volatility could mean excellent opportunities to buy great stocks cheaply—if you time it right. That’s exactly what Luke’s Breakout Trader service does.
Stocks rise and fall in four stages. Luke specializes in identifying “Stage 2″—the breakout phase—to maximize gains and minimize risk. Together with his team of Caltech programmers and engineers, Luke developed a system leveraging over 50 technical and fundamental indicators to spot stocks on the verge of a major breakout.
Here are just a few stocks Luke recommended at the perfect moment:
- Mesoblast: 93% gain in three months
- Blend Labs: 108% gain
- Bioventus: 120% gain
Discover the systematic approach that could help you profit from market swings—starting today.