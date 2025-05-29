The Agentic AI Shift: 5 Exponential Stocks to Watch Now

What happens when AI stops waiting for instructions… and starts acting on its own?
In this week’s thought-provoking edition of “Being Exponential,” we get a glimpse into the coming wave of Agentic AI — autonomous systems that don’t just answer prompts but actually plan, decide, and act on their own.
If large language models like ChatGPT were the ignition, Agentic AI is the rocket fuel. These systems could revolutionize industries by handling complex tasks like logistics, coding, and even decision-making — with zero human input.
But here’s the real question: Will this future be equitable for everyone?
Does Agentic AI create a new era of economic empowerment — or does it just replace workers, concentrate power, and leave the rest behind?
The proof is in the trendlines. We’ve already seen what happens when software eats the world: fewer jobs, fatter margins, bigger monopolies.
Now, AI is going for the main course — labor itself.
This video lays out what’s coming next. Autonomous systems. Intelligent agents. Machines that can write code, build businesses, and manage supply chains.
It’s incredible technology. But don’t just marvel — question it.
With the barriers of entry being removed, anyone can be anything with agentic AI. That’s one way to look at it. Another way to look at it: is the market really harnessing the potential of agentic AI at scale?
Because if the future of labor is up for grabs, we all have a stake in how it’s written.
We talk about this (and much more) in our latest podcast, available to watch now!
Check it out and decide where you stand — before the machines decide for you.