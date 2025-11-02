From the Racetrack to Wall Street: The Formula That Keeps Beating the Market

Editor’s Note: Sometimes, the biggest investing breakthroughs start in the most unexpected places. For Landon Swan, it began at a Kentucky racetrack – with a $2 bet and a grandfather who taught him the power of risk and reward. That lesson later led Landon and his brother Andy to create LikeFolio, a data engine that tracks millions of real-time consumer signals to spot winning stocks before Wall Street catches on.
See that family snapshot below? That’s where it all started.
It was taken in 1989 at Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky – one of the oldest racetracks in America.
That’s me in the middle, making the “We’re No. 1” sign for the camera.
My older brother, Andy, is the tall boy to my left. Mom is behind me. Dad, in the striped yellow sports shirt, towers just off her shoulder.
Then there’s Grandpa Rock, the proud guy in the middle with the hat, suspenders, and pocket-protector.
My brother and I grew up in Evansville, Indiana, just over the border from Henderson. Our childhood was pretty normal, with one exception: Grandpa Rock owned racehorses.
How Risk, Reward, and Probability Built Our Investing Philosophy
This often took us out to the racetrack, about a 30-minute drive from home. Some of my best boyhood memories are of the trips we took to the 1.125-mile thoroughbred track at Ellis Park.
My parents always gave Andy and me $2 to bet – with an important condition attached. We had to bet on Grandpa Rock’s horse. But we could pick whether it was to win, place, or show.
I was only 9. But it introduced me to the concept of risk versus reward. It ignited a love affair with statistics, probabilities, forecasting, and handicapping that would prove useful for trading the stock market as well as betting at the track.
And it was the inspiration for the consumer insights engine that Andy and I went on to create to help regular investors get an edge over the market.
Turning Data into an Investing Edge
It spots the products, brands, and companies gaining momentum on Main Street before they become news on Wall Street. And it does that by capturing and analyzing millions of consumer data points from across the web every single day.
This includes:
- Social media posts on X, Reddit, YouTube, and Google
- Company-level web traffic trends and app usage
- Search trends and AI queries
In one day, it processes 1,230,030 items – from Reddit alone. That’s nearly 30 million data points a month… from just one of its data sources.
Whenever a consumer takes to the internet to talk about or search for a product, our data engine captures it in real time.
That data gets tracked back to publicly traded stocks you can invest in. And our system distills it all into a simple 0 to 100 Social Heat Score telling us where the next big opportunities lie. (The higher, the better.)
This gives us, and our subscribers, an “X-ray” view into consumer trends related to hundreds of publicly traded companies.
From Social Media to Stock Market Gains
Over the past 12 months, it’s been on fire. We’re talking about wins like:
- 92% on digital ad specialist Magnite Inc. (MGNI)
- 145% on online learning provider Stride Inc. (LRN)
- 461% on under-the-radar nuclear player Oklo Inc. (OKLO)
- 556% on trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)
And that’s not me cherry-picking. The open positions in our model portfolio currently show an average gain of 83%.
But as hot as this strategy has been, it’s about to get hotter. That’s thanks to an exciting new collaboration with Louis Navellier, a 45-year Wall Street veteran known as the “King of Quants.”
We’ve been hard at work testing the resulting strategy. And over the past five years, we found it could have identified a stock that goes on to double, on average, every six trading days.
All told, during that five-year span, you could have doubled your money more than 240 times using this strategy.
I’ll get into more details today.
But first, a little more on the career path Andy and I took, inspired by our times with Grandpa Rock at the Kentucky races… and how it led us here today.
The Early Days: From College Dorms to Fintech Startups
Since growing up on the racetrack together, Andy and I have always been inseparable.
We got our undergrad degrees together at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. When we weren’t studying, we were holed up in our shared dorm room trading penny stocks.
The one exception was when Andy headed to Boston University to pursue a law degree. Luckily for me, it didn’t take long for him to remember his real calling: investing.
As it turns out, Andy had his own love affair with statistics, probability, and risk versus reward. Growing up on the racetrack will do that to you.
He ditched the lawyer path to help me start our first fintech venture. We went on to found two more successful startups – a video streaming service for traders and an online financial services startup that created an exclusive Twitter stream for investors.
And it was there, among millions of social media posts and meme chatter, where we had our eureka moment.
We saw regular, everyday people constantly posting on social media about the brands they bought or intended to buy next. They’d talk about how they felt about them… whether they’d buy again… or recommend them to a friend.
So, we listened.
We found a way to use that data to forecast the sales of the companies they were buzzing about online.
And we watched as consumer insights on social media spiked – and sales followed suit. Over and over again.
The lightbulb went off. The link between social media chatter and buying intent was clear.
Partnering With TradeSmith to Scale Our Edge
We founded the LikeFolio research firm in 2013 to bring our data engine to life.
We secured an endorsement from Georgetown University with a study that proved our technology could “predict” future outcomes…
And we teamed up with TradeSmith to bring our insights to everyday investors just like yourself.
Over the last five years, it’s delivered 26 double-your-money or more wins to our subscribers – all by looking for stocks with three common factors:
- Strong consumer demand
- High consumer happiness
- Macro trend tailwinds
But our drive to sharpen our edge never stopped. And we’re glad it didn’t. Because it led us to the “ultimate” stock strategy I mentioned up top.
What Comes Next Is Even Bigger
“What comes next?” is a question Andy and I have gotten into the habit of asking ourselves regularly.
We’re always pushing ourselves to make our system smarter, better, and more profitable for our subscribers.
And when we met Louis, the answer became clear. He has hands down one of the best track records of anyone we’ve met.
He launched his first newsletter in 1980, nearly a decade before that photo was taken of Andy and me at the races.
Since then, he’s recommended 676 stocks that could’ve doubled your money or more. And his mutual funds and ETFs have been ranked No. 1 by Morningstar and The Wall Street Journal.
The New York Times even called him an “icon among growth investors” for the impact his quantitative approach has had on Wall Street.
The Ultimate Stock Strategy: Two Systems, One Goal
Louis’ approach to stock-picking is much like our own. He helps regular investors see which companies are worth your attention – and which aren’t. But instead of using our Social Heat Score to guide the way, he relies on his Stock Grader system.
Stocks that get an A earn top marks. Stocks that get an F fail. Just like when you were in school. These marks are based on fundamental factors such as earnings, sales, and growth as well as momentum factors such as institutional buying.
And it’s remarkably effective. In addition to the 676 stocks it’s identified that doubled or more, it’s identified 22 stocks that went on to climb 100-fold.
Our new Ultimate Stock Strategy comes from combining the two systems. We look at only Louis’ top-graded stocks. Then we layer on the online and social media signals we get from our Social Heat Score.
The results are jaw-dropping.
As I mentioned, we found it would’ve spotted more than 240 doubles over a five-year backtesting period… for an average gain of 244%.
