The Future Is Made of Magnets

Why rare earths could be the most overlooked play in the entire AI supply chain

Smart investors are positioning now. The pullback in MP Materials (MP) offers one of the clearest asymmetric opportunities in the AI ecosystem — a way to profit from the next wave of the AI industrial revolution as intelligent machines move from code to the real world.

A short-term “peace deal” between the U.S. and China created a rare buying window. While investors panicked and sold off rare earth stocks like MP Materials (MP) and Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY) , Washington is doubling down — investing billions to secure America’s rare-earth supply chain and end China’s dominance.

Rare earths are the hidden foundation of the AI revolution. These 17 critical metals — used in everything from data centers to humanoid robots — are the “muscle” that converts digital intelligence into physical motion, making them as essential to AI as GPUs are to computing.

Every once in a while, markets serve up a paradox so big it makes your head spin.

That’s what’s happening right now with rare earth stocks — the most essential raw-material plays in the entire AI revolution.

Once the hottest trade on Wall Street, rare earth stocks have been crushed in the last few weeks because Washington and Beijing called a short-term truce on rare-earth exports — and investors panicked, assuming that meant “crisis averted, problem solved.”

But here’s the paradox: that very “peace deal” is what makes this the best buying opportunity of 2025 in one of the world’s most strategically important sectors.

Because the reality is simple: the U.S. can’t run its AI boom on Chinese magnets forever. And this short-term calm doesn’t change the long-term mission — it just lets you buy the future of America’s AI supply chain at a discount.

What Rare Earths Actually Are

Let’s start with the basics.

“Rare earths” refers to 17 metallic elements — names like neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and samarium — that have special magnetic and conductive properties.

They’re the metals that make modern technology move.

Rare-earth magnets are 20X stronger than ordinary iron magnets. That’s what lets your electric car accelerate quietly, your drone hover steadily, and your robot arm lift heavy objects precisely.

If you think AI is software, think again. The AI economy runs on physical intelligence — robots, autonomous cars, smart factories, AI-powered defense systems — all powered by rare-earth magnets.

These metals are literally what convert digital intelligence into physical motion.

Without them, AI doesn’t move.

Why They’re Critical to the AI Boom

Every layer of the AI supply chain relies on rare earths:

Data centers use them in high-efficiency cooling fans, power converters, and precision servos.

Humanoid robots need hundreds of neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) motors to replicate human movement.

Autonomous vehicles rely on rare-earth magnets in electric drive units and lidar sensors.

Energy systems — from wind turbines to grid batteries — depend on the same metals for high-torque, low-loss motion.

That means rare earths are the muscle fibers of the AI revolution — as essential as GPUs are to AI computation.

The GPU is the brain. The magnet is the muscle.

And you can’t have one without the other.

How They Became the New Geopolitical Flashpoint

For years, China has held a near-monopoly on rare earths. It controls more than 70% of global mining and over 90% of refining and magnet manufacturing.

That was fine when we were making iPhones and wind turbines. It’s not fine when we’re trying to build a new generation of AI-powered robots, vehicles, and defense systems.

In 2024, China reminded everyone who’s boss. It tightened export permits, citing “national security.” Then, after tensions over Taiwan, it briefly paused shipments of heavy rare earths — the exact materials the U.S. needs for high-temperature magnets used in EVs and defense.

Washington panicked. The Department of Defense declared rare earths a national security priority. And in 2025, the White House rolled out what insiders are calling the AI Materials Independence Initiative — a multi-billion-dollar push to fund mining, refining, and magnet plants on U.S. soil.

The message was clear: if AI is the new arms race, rare earths are the ammunition.

The White House Steps In

In a remarkable shift, the U.S. government has gone from talking about supply-chain independence to actually buying it.

The White House, through the Pentagon, DOE, and DPA, has:

• Taken direct equity stakes in U.S. rare-earth producers, including MP Materials (MP).

• Provided grants, loans, and offtake guarantees for magnet factories in Texas and Oklahoma.

• Signed supply agreements with allies like Japan and Australia to coordinate non-China rare-earth development.

• Written “Buy American” magnet mandates into defense procurement programs.

For decades, America ceded the rare-earth supply chain to China. Now it’s building one of its own — at full speed, with Washington’s checkbook wide open.

In other words, the U.S. isn’t just investing in data centers and chips. It’s investing in the atoms that make AI possible.

Why Rare Earth Stocks Just Crashed

Now, here’s where it gets interesting.

In late October, the U.S. and China reached a temporary trade détente. Beijing agreed to suspend certain export restrictions on rare-earth magnets for a year. Wall Street immediately decided that meant the rare-earth “crisis” was over — and rare-earth stocks tanked.

MP Materials, Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY), and other Western suppliers all fell 20–40% in weeks.

But that logic is completely backward.

China didn’t surrender its dominance. It just pressed pause — because even Beijing knows that using rare earths as a weapon would backfire economically. The structural imbalance hasn’t changed one bit.

The U.S. still imports nearly all of its magnets from China. AI demand is still exploding. And the White House is still pouring capital into building domestic capacity.

That makes this pullback the perfect setup: short-term fear, long-term inevitability.

Why This Is a Rare Opportunity

Think back to the energy shocks of the 1970s. Every dip in oil stocks was a buying opportunity because the world still ran on oil.

Now substitute rare earths for oil — and AI for cars.

This is the AI industrial revolution. And the world runs on rare-earth magnets.

China’s monopoly makes U.S. supply independence a matter of national survival. That means funding will keep flowing. Demand will keep rising. Policy support will keep growing.

Yet after this diplomatic “truce,” you can buy the only scaled U.S. rare-earth company — MP Materials — at a 30–40% discount from where it was a few months ago.

The Case for MP Materials (MP) Stock

If there’s one company to own in this space, it’s MP Materials stock.

• It operates the Mountain Pass Mine in California — the only integrated rare-earth mine and processing facility in North America.

• It’s building out two major U.S. magnet factories — one already online in Texas, another (“Project 10X”) on the way with capacity for 10,000 tons of NdFeB magnets a year.

• It has long-term supply deals with General Motors (GM) and Apple (AAPL).

• The U.S. Department of Defense recently took a $400 million preferred stake in MP and guaranteed a 10-year minimum price for its key oxide (NdPr).

No other company in the Western Hemisphere has that kind of policy protection or vertical integration. MP is essentially the national champion of U.S. rare earths — the materials equivalent of what Nvidia (NVDA) is for chips.

And the scale potential here is enormous.

MP’s current market cap is around $10 billion. That prices in a single magnet plant and today’s spot prices. But let’s imagine the next decade unfolds as the White House intends — a fully domestic, China-independent rare-earth ecosystem built around MP.

Here’s what that world looks like:

Capacity expansion: MP’s new “10X” facility ramps to 10,000 tons of magnets per year by 2028. By the early 2030s, MP doubles again to 20,000–25,000 tons — supplying not just GM but also robotics, defense, and industrial automation firms. Pricing power: Premium NdFeB magnets sell for $60,000–$75,000 per ton; high-spec defense/robotics grades command more. Integrated margins: Vertical integration drives 35–40% EBITDA margins. Revenue potential: $5–6 billion annual revenue at scale. EBITDA potential: $2 billion+ per year. Valuation multiple: With government offtakes, price floors, and strategic scarcity, MP deserves a 20X multiple — the same kind of premium we give to monopoly-like strategic suppliers.

Do the math: $2B EBITDA × 20 = $40 billion enterprise value.

Assume little net debt, and you’ve got a $40B market cap, or roughly 4× today’s price — potentially $220+ per share by the early 2030s.

That’s not speculative; it’s mechanical. It’s what happens if MP becomes the backbone of U.S. rare-earth independence — which, at this point, feels more like national policy than corporate ambition.

Why It’s Still Early

Most investors still think of MP as “a mining stock.” They’re wrong.

MP isn’t a miner. It’s a strategic infrastructure company. It’s building the foundation for an entire industrial sector the U.S. cannot function without — not just for EVs, but for every piece of physical AI hardware on the horizon.

That’s why the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and the White House are all writing checks.

That’s why Apple, GM, and defense primes are signing offtakes.

And that’s why the short-term selloff looks like a gift.

The AI Boom isn’t slowing down. It’s shifting from the cloud to the world — from software to machines, from language models to humanoid robots, from chips to motors.

And those motors are made of magnets. Magnets made from rare earths. Rare earths controlled by one company America can trust — MP stock.

The Takeaway

The crowd just got spooked by geopolitics — again. The headlines scream “U.S.–China deal!” But beneath the noise, the real story hasn’t changed. America still needs its own AI supply chain, and the AI economy still runs on rare-earth magnets — the irreplaceable link between digital intelligence and physical motion.

This so-called “peace deal” didn’t end the rare-earth story. It amplified it. Washington isn’t stepping back; it’s stepping in — transforming from regulator to venture capitalist, pouring billions into the materials, energy, and manufacturing base that will secure U.S. tech sovereignty for decades to come.

In the short term, markets are pricing fear. In the long term, they’re funding AI supply chain independence — one magnet, one motor, one policy at a time.

That makes the pullback in MP Materials (MP) one of the smartest and simplest opportunities in the entire AI ecosystem. Because while Wall Street obsesses over GPUs, the real frontier lies deeper in the stack … where America is quietly rebuilding the industrial muscle that makes AI move.

The smartest investors aren’t waiting for the next headline, though; they’re positioning for the next surge.

That’s why I recently teamed up with trading pro Jonathan Rose for The Profit Surge Event, which aired this past Monday.

While I focus on long-term megatrends like the $2 trillion AI infrastructure buildout, Jonathan zeroes in on the short-term “surge points” that occur inside those same trends — the moments when momentum and innovation collide. It’s how he’s spotted trades like +959% on Albemarle (ALB), +534% on MP, and +233% on Rigetti (RGTI) — all riding the AI wave.

Together, we revealed how to combine long-term conviction with short-term precision — the formula for turning breakthrough technologies like Nvidia’s (NVDA) AI empire into fivefold profit potential.

This is our blueprint for trading the biggest wealth event of our lifetimes.

Click here to watch the replay and see how to capture the next AI-driven profit opportunity.