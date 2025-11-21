The Next Great AI Trade Hiding in Plain Sight

In every great technology boom, there’s a forgotten raw material.
Railroads had steel. The automobile age had oil. The internet ran on cheap copper and fiber.
In fact, I think the most explosive AI trade of 2026 won’t come from chips, algorithms, or training compute. It’s going to come from that exact dull-looking white metal most investors abandoned years ago… lithium.
Remember lithium? It was the fuel behind the great EV dream from 2019 to 2021. Back then, everyone thought electric vehicles were going to swallow the global auto market in one bite.
Lithium stocks soared. Demand forecasts went parabolic. And then reality hit. EV adoption slowed, lithium prices crashed, and the stocks went from heroes to total portfolio embarrassments.
A lot of investors swore they’d never touch lithium again.
That kind of emotional capitulation (people giving up at the exact wrong moment) is usually where the next great trade begins. And in my view, lithium is shaping up to be exactly that.
While most of Wall Street is still arguing about Nvidia’s (NVDA) valuation or whether the GPU cycle has peaked, the early winners of the lithium boom are trading like they’ve been left for dead.
What if everyone’s staring at the wrong bottleneck?
What if the next leg of the AI boom isn’t constrained by compute…but by energy storage … by the simple ability to keep the machines powered on?
That’s the thesis I lay out in our latest episode of Being Exponential: lithium is no longer just an EV story. It’s becoming an AI story. A big one.
And in the sections that follow, I’ll walk you through exactly why AI data centers and “physical AI” – humanoid robots, warehouse automation, self-driving cars, and AI glasses – are about to ignite a massive new demand wave for lithium… and why hypergrowth-minded investors should position themselves now, before the crowd figures it out.
Click below to give our podcast a watch!
The First Driver: The Coming Energy Crunch Behind AI
When people talk about AI, they obsess over chips. GPUs, NPUs, TPUs … the alphabet soup gets all the headlines. But what almost nobody’s talking about is the far more fundamental constraint: energy.
Let me put it bluntly … AI data centers are becoming some of the most power-hungry facilities humanity has ever built. A single hyperscale AI center can draw more electricity than a small town. And as models get larger, agentic AI takes off, and inferencing moves into everything from search to robotics, those power requirements rise exponentially.
That creates a new kind of bottleneck: not computing power, but uninterrupted power. AI needs to be on. All the time. No exceptions.
And that’s where battery energy storage systems (BESS) enter the picture.
Right now, companies like Fluence (FLNC), Eos Energy Enterprises (EOS), and a handful of next-gen storage providers are scaling up massive battery systems designed to sit on-site at these data centers.
Why?
Because the future of AI reliability won’t come from the traditional grid. It’ll come from localized, high-capacity storage that keeps server farms online even during grid instability, demand spikes, or outages.
In my view, the new standard emerging across the industry is what I call “nuclear plus storage” or “baseload plus storage.”
You pair a steady, resilient energy source – whether it’s advanced nuclear, geothermal, or large-scale solar – with gigantic lithium-based storage banks that act as a buffer and a backup.
Every time a new AI data center gets built, it’s not just a GPU order. It’s a multi-year, multi-gigawatt-hour lithium contract.
This is why I keep stressing that lithium demand isn’t going to be driven only by the EV market anymore. The AI energy infrastructure buildout is a megatrend on its own, and we’re just starting to see Wall Street wake up to that fact.
The Second Driver: “Physical AI” Brings Intelligence Into the Real World
Up until now, the AI boom has lived mostly inside screens. You type a prompt, you get an answer.
But that’s about to change.
We’re entering what I call the era of physical AI: when intelligence leaves the cloud and starts operating machines, vehicles, and devices in the real world.
And when you give AI a body, you give it a battery.
Here’s what I mean.
Humanoid Robots Are Coming Faster Than People Realize
China is rolling out humanoid robots at a pace that should scare U.S. investors awake. Xpeng’s new unit, XiaoPang Motors, has already demoed full-scale bipedal bots with fluid motion, gripping hands, and locomotion capabilities that looked like science fiction just a year ago.
In the U.S., companies like Figure, Tesla (TSLA), and even smaller robotics startups are preparing commercial launches for 2025–2026.
What powers all of them?
Lithium batteries. And not small ones.
A humanoid robot is basically a walking battery pack wrapped in motors and sensors.
Warehouse Automation Is Scaling Into the Millions
Amazon (AMZN) already operates over 750,000 mobile warehouse robots. That number will easily exceed a million, and then two million … because every retailer with a warehouse will need to match Amazon’s productivity curve.
Every one of those robots runs on rechargeable lithium power.
Self-Driving Cars Are the Ultimate Lithium Consumers
People forget this, but autonomous vehicles are computers on wheels.
As autonomy increases, the car’s energy demands skyrocket because the compute load skyrockets.
All of that compute must be supported by stable, high-density lithium battery packs.
AI Glasses Will Be the Fastest-Scaling Consumer Device Since the Smartphone
I stand by this prediction: Meta Connect 2026 will be the iPhone moment for AI glasses.
Lightweight, always-on AI assistants integrated into your vision require:
- high-density micro-batteries,
- rapid charging cycles,
- and optimized lithium chemistry tuned for wearables.
This will create a brand-new consumer demand curve that barely exists today.
Why 2026+ Is the Lithium Breakout Window
From 2023–2025, the world focused on training models in the cloud. But 2026 and beyond will be about deploying those models into the physical world, at massive scale.
Every robot.
Every autonomous car.
Every smart device.
Every AI center.
Every storage bank.
All lithium customers.
That’s the inflection point the market still hasn’t priced in.
If we’re right, the lithium market is about to experience something like the GPU boom — but on the commodity side of the equation, where the leverage is enormous and the cycles are violent.
This is why I’m pounding the table: lithium isn’t an EV story anymore. It’s the next big AI story..
The Bottom Line
Put those two forces together – on‑site energy storage and physical AI hardware – and you get a very different demand curve than the old “EV only” narrative.
Lithium stops being a one‑industry metal and becomes the backbone of the broader AI build‑out.
That’s why lithium names are starting to break out from brutal bear markets. The market is quietly repricing the idea that this metal’s best days weren’t behind it after all.
That doesn’t mean blindly chasing every lithium ticker with “battery” in the name. It means looking for the companies best positioned to serve sustained, diversified demand from both energy storage and AI‑enabled devices.
Low‑cost producers with strong balance sheets, access to high‑quality resources, and existing relationships with major customers should have an edge as this new cycle develops.
It also means watching the calendar. We think 2026 could be the inflection year, when humanoid robots begin commercial shipments, AI glasses go mainstream, and AI‑supercharged data centers proliferate.
If we’re right, the market will likely start discounting that future well before the headlines catch up – just as it did with GPUs and data‑center stocks years ago.
So while everyone else argues about Nvidia’s latest quarter or whether the “AI bubble” has popped, a quieter story is taking shape in the commodity pits. Lithium, once written off as a busted EV trade, may be quietly positioning itself as the next great way to invest in the AI age.
What’s more, the center of gravity in Big Tech is shifting beneath our feet. The innovation race that once belonged to Silicon Valley is now being refereed in Washington, D.C. – where policymakers, not founders, are increasingly deciding which technologies get funded, which companies scale, and which business models survive.
This is the biggest economic dynamic in play right now: the White House is no longer a passive observer of the markets. It’s an active participant – intervening, taking stakes, steering capital flows, and effectively choosing the winners (and the losers) across entire industries.
In the AI era, it’s not enough for a company to build world-class technology. It also needs world-class alignment with policymakers. Subsidies, approvals, export controls, and federal partnerships now matter just as much as product roadmaps.
And the companies that secure those relationships will be the ones that compound power over the next decade.
Because this shift is so important, I sat down with legendary investor Louie Navellier to break it all down in a special video briefing.
We dive deep into the new Washington-to-Silicon-Valley pipeline, the federal intervention shaping AI and energy markets, the opportunities being created, and the risks most investors are completely overlooking.
If you want to understand the New Era of Capitalism – and how to position yourself on the right side of it – don’t miss this conversation.