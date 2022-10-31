Expand Your Metals-Friendly Portfolio with Lithium Americas Stock

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) stock represents one of the world’s most ambitious lithium miners.
The company’s projects in Nevada and Argentina could yield massive quantities of much-needed lithium. Plus, LAC stock could be ready to run as Lithium Americas collaborates with a fellow Canadian metals company to develop a lithium supply chain in North America.
If you’re pro-lithium as an investor in the 2020s you have the backing of the Biden administration. Just recently, the White House committed a whopping $2.8 billion toward components that are essential to electric vehicles (EVs).
Lithium will, of course, be part of the EV revolution that the U.S. government supports. So, is this investable? It certainly is.
As Lithium Americas is fully prepared to contribute to the build-out of the continent’s lithium supply chain – and the company’s prime assets could yield a whole lot of lithium.
|LAC
|Lithium Americas
|$25.19
What’s Happening with LAC Stock?
Lithium is essential for EVs, especially the batteries that power them. So, if you’re going to wager on the growth of the EV industry, you might as well bet on a business that could produce lots of lithium.
Suffice it to say that Lithium Americas fits that description. Two of the company’s assets are particularly notable.
First, there’s Thacker Pass in Nevada. There, Lithium Americas is targeting an annual production capacity of battery-quality lithium carbonate totaling 80,000 tpa (tonnes per annum or year).
Cultural assessment work was already completed at Thacker Pass in mid-July 2022, and construction expected to commence there in 2023.
Second, Lithium Americas is advancing its Caucharí-Olaroz project in Argentina. Construction on Caucharí-Olaroz is over 90% complete, and the project is estimated to yield 40,000 tpa of battery-quality lithium carbonate.
LAC Stock Could Turn Green
Given the Biden administration’s massive bet on clean-energy-friendly metals, could Lithium Americas pitch in and help advance North America’s lithium supply chain?
Indeed, it can, and Lithium Americas’s collaboration with Green Technology Metals could prove to be a mining-sector game-changer.
So, here’s the lowdown. Lithium Americas has entered into a formal agreement with Green Technology Metals, also known as GT1. Like Lithium Americas, GT1 is a Canadian, North America-focused lithium exploration and development company.
Together, the two companies will, among other objectives, “Develop midstream and downstream processing strategies and routes for battery-grade lithium chemicals in Ontario and across North America.”
That’s an ambitious goal. To achieve this, the two companies intend to form a committee along with a “strategy development framework” and a “joint development plan.”
Hopefully, Lithium Americas and Green Technology Metals will be able to leverage all of that planning into concrete action steps.
Governments clearly support EV component production in the 2020s. So now, it’s up to these private businesses to get the lithium out of the ground as efficiently as possible.
Lithium Americas Has to Prove Itself
Lithium Americas has plans to extract vast quantities of lithium, an essential resource in the age of vehicle electrification. Now, the company has a lot of work to do.
Fortunately, Lithium Americas and lithium companies in general have government support.
If Lithium Americas can execute on its ambitious exploration and production plans, LAC stock could be a winner in the long run. Therefore, we’re assigning a fairly confident “B” rating on Lithium Americas shares.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.