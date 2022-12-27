SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023
An image of Louis Navellier
Meet Louis Navellier

Sell These 10 Stocks Before the New Year

Today, I have a list of 10 stocks that my Portfolio Grader recently flagged as immediate sells. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you.

By Louis Navellier, Editor, Growth Investor Dec 27, 2022, 4:30 pm EST
Sell These 10 Stocks Before the New Year

Source: Shutterstock

I hope you enjoyed the long holiday weekend! I was happy to take a break from the market gyrations and spend time with family and friends.

It’s strange to say that we are now less than a week from the end of 2022. I’ll give a recap of the year and the stocks I recommend ringing in the New Year with on Thursday. In today’s Market 360, I want to share 10 stocks you should sell before we close the books on 2022.

The reality is in the market should rebound in the New Year, aided by the “January effect” at the beginning of the year. This is when investors pour new pension funding into the market, which, in turn, can dropkick and drive stocks higher.

This means it’s even more important now that your portfolio is positioned to benefit from the potential future strength. So, today, I have a list of 10 stocks that my Portfolio Grader recently flagged as immediate sells. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you.

Ticker Company Name Total Grade
  ALGT Allegiant Travel Company F
 BIG Big Lots, Inc. F
BZFD BuzzFeed, Inc. Class A F
 EB Eventbrite, Inc. Class A F
EXPR Express, Inc. F
KIRK Kirkland’s, Inc. F
LCID Lucid Group, Inc. F
LGF.B Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class B F
SFIX Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A F
WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A F

Each company on this list received an “F” rating in my Portfolio Grader. The reality is that these companies have struggled this year as they’ve been negatively impacted by sky-high inflation, low consumer sentiment and a rocky stock market. Unfortunately, I don’t expect that to change for these companies next year, which is why they’re “Strong Sells” right now.

If you want to make real money in the current market, you won’t likely do so with any of the stocks I listed above. The truth is that next year it will be every stock for itself, which means that companies with strong fundamentals and earnings growth should emerge as the market winners…

For high-quality stocks that offer a one-two punch of income and growth, join me at Growth Investor. If you do, you’ll get immediate access to my two Buy Lists: my High-Growth Investments and Elite Dividend Payers. I also include two Top Stocks lists, which are select lists of growth and dividend stocks from my Buy Lists that are not only experiencing persistent institutional buying pressure but also have stunning fundamentals that typically result in big earnings surprises. Click here for full details.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

 

 

Louis Navellier

P.S. I’m making a big bet on one sector of the market that has already begun soaring in value… and will almost certainly continue to boast record quarterly results for the foreseeable future. Stay tuned for more details after the holidays to learn about the sector I’m going “all in” on.

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

An image of Louis Navellier Louis Navellier Editor, Market 360

Meet Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier is one of Wall Street’s renowned growth investors. Providing investment advice to tens of thousands of investors for more than three decades, he has earned a reputation as a savvy stock picker and unrivaled portfolio manager.

Learn more about Louis

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/market360/2022/12/sell-these-10-stocks-before-the-new-year/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC