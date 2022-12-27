Sell These 10 Stocks Before the New Year

I hope you enjoyed the long holiday weekend! I was happy to take a break from the market gyrations and spend time with family and friends.
It’s strange to say that we are now less than a week from the end of 2022. I’ll give a recap of the year and the stocks I recommend ringing in the New Year with on Thursday. In today’s Market 360, I want to share 10 stocks you should sell before we close the books on 2022.
The reality is in the market should rebound in the New Year, aided by the “January effect” at the beginning of the year. This is when investors pour new pension funding into the market, which, in turn, can dropkick and drive stocks higher.
This means it’s even more important now that your portfolio is positioned to benefit from the potential future strength. So, today, I have a list of 10 stocks that my Portfolio Grader recently flagged as immediate sells. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you.
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Total Grade
|ALGT
|Allegiant Travel Company
|F
|BIG
|Big Lots, Inc.
|F
|BZFD
|BuzzFeed, Inc. Class A
|F
|EB
|Eventbrite, Inc. Class A
|F
|EXPR
|Express, Inc.
|F
|KIRK
|Kirkland’s, Inc.
|F
|LCID
|Lucid Group, Inc.
|F
|LGF.B
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class B
|F
|SFIX
|Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A
|F
|WBD
|Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A
|F
Each company on this list received an “F” rating in my Portfolio Grader. The reality is that these companies have struggled this year as they’ve been negatively impacted by sky-high inflation, low consumer sentiment and a rocky stock market. Unfortunately, I don’t expect that to change for these companies next year, which is why they’re “Strong Sells” right now.
If you want to make real money in the current market, you won’t likely do so with any of the stocks I listed above. The truth is that next year it will be every stock for itself, which means that companies with strong fundamentals and earnings growth should emerge as the market winners…
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
