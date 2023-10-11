How to Supercharge Your Portfolio With AI

Louis Navellier’s A.I. Breakthrough Goes Live on Oct. 12

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be the hottest new trend on Wall Street (and Main Street), but it’s not new to me. In fact, I’ve been using AI prototypes for decades

By Louis Navellier, Editor, Growth Investor Oct 11, 2023, 4:30 pm EDT

Source: Sergio Photone / Shutterstock.com

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be the hottest new trend on Wall Street (and Main Street), but it’s not new to me. In fact, I’ve been using AI prototypes for decades. My proprietary stock-picking system is based on eight factors I determined are most responsible for whether a stock will go up or down over the long term.

These are the rules it uses to determine if a stock is a great long-term problem.

But here’s the problem… my system can’t “think for itself.”

So, when I was introduced to the New Intelligence and combined it with my system, I found that it could not only help me make more money but also avoid the losers.

To further discuss how the New Intelligence works with my stock-picking system, I recorded a special video. I also share how you can use the New Intelligence for FREE for a limited time. Click here to watch the video now.

And tomorrow, Thursday, October 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern time, I am hosting a special AI Breakthrough event. During this event, I will use the New Intelligence to walk folks through exactly what all this means for the biggest new prediction of my 40-year career.

Plus, I’ll share a FREE recommendation for this investing approach.

If you haven’t already, click here to reserve your spot for my AI Breakthrough event.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

P.S. During my AI Breakthrough event on Thursday, October 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern time, I will be sharing a very quick-moving moneymaking opportunity. It’s critical that you be ready to pull the trigger immediately.

That’s why, to get you ready, I’ve arranged to give you FREE, temporary access to a “lite” version of the New Intelligence now.

Click here for full details.

An image of Louis Navellier Louis Navellier Editor, Market 360

Meet Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier is one of Wall Street’s renowned growth investors. Providing investment advice to tens of thousands of investors for more than three decades, he has earned a reputation as a savvy stock picker and unrivaled portfolio manager.

Learn more about Louis

