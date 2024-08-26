Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 73 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
AIZ
Assurant, Inc.
A
B
A
BJ
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.
A
C
A
CAVA
CAVA Group, Inc.
A
B
A
ELV
Elevance Health, Inc.
A
C
A
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
BBY
Best Buy Co., Inc.
B
C
B
CFG
Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
B
C
B
GM
General Motors Company
B
B
B
H
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A
C
B
B
JCI
Johnson Controls International plc
B
C
B
O
Realty Income Corporation
B
C
B
SKX
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Class A
B
C
B
SYY
Sysco Corporation
B
C
B
TSCO
Tractor Supply Company
B
C
B
URI
United Rentals, Inc.
B
C
B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
AAPL
Apple Inc.
C
C
C
AEG
Aegon Ltd. Sponsored ADR
C
C
C
AGR
Avangrid, Inc.
C
B
C
AMP
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
C
C
C
APO
Apollo Global Management Inc
B
C
C
BAP
Credicorp Ltd.
B
C
C
BMRN
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
C
B
C
BR
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
C
C
C
CQP
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
C
C
C
CTLT
Catalent Inc
B
D
C
DOV
Dover Corporation
C
C
C
GGG
Graco Inc.
D
C
D
INTU
Intuit Inc.
D
C
D
NTES
Netease Inc Sponsored ADR
D
C
D
NVT
nVent Electric plc
D
C
D
ROP
Roper Technologies, Inc.
D
C
D
SNAP
Snap, Inc. Class A
D
C
D
STE
STERIS plc
D
C
D
TM
Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR
D
C
D
TMO
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
D
C
D
Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
BA
Boeing Company
F
D
F
BIDU
Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A
F
C
F
IEX
IDEX Corporation
F
C
F
