Earnings Aftermath: Is It Time to Buy or Sell?

Well, folks, with NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) earnings report now in the rearview mirror, earnings season is winding down. So, it begs the question: Is it time to buy or sell? That’s the question my friend Jason Bodner and I answer in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz.
We preview earnings estimates of a few companies that are set to report over the next few days and review the results of some companies that announced last week. I also explain why certain stocks go down despite beating expectations and give my thoughts on Warren Buffett’s stockpiling of cash.
This week, a number of key economic reports are scheduled to be released. They include the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing and services reports, the ADP and February payroll reports and the U.S. trade deficit. I explain what I expect from these critical reports in this week’s Market Buzz.
Click the play button below to check it out now!
Lastly, with earnings season just about wrapped up, expect the mean-reversion algorithms to kick in and jerk stocks around. So, to best protect your portfolio from potential volatility, you’ll want to consider investing in stocks with superior fundamentals. These are the stocks that, if hit, will bounce back like fresh tennis balls. Bad stocks with weak fundamentals, on the other hand, will bounce like rocks.
