My Take on the Tariffs – and How You Can Profit

Well, it’s official, folks. Liberation Day is here, and we now know the details of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
I just recorded a short video to answer the questions on all our minds:
“How will the tariffs impact the market, and how should I position myself accordingly?”
You can see my answers by clicking here or on the screenshot below. You might be surprised to learn what I have to say.
Here’s what we know…
Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports starting April 5. Other countries that Trump considers “bad actors” will pay a reciprocal tariff.
These higher tariffs will be half of what the White House estimates other countries are charging us, either through outright tariffs, trade barriers, or currency manipulation.
Duties include 24% on Japan and 20% on the European Union, and those are effective April 9. There’s also a new 34% tariff on Chinese goods on top of already announced 20% duties.
Now, this is all fascinating to watch, and the market is clearly up in arms over this right now. But I want to be very clear, folks…
What we are witnessing is a profound transformation of the way we do business. The goals of the tariffs have always been the same: level the playing field on trade, increase tax revenue, and ultimately create a massive wave of onshoring to the United States.
We’re already seeing that play out, as there has been roughly $6 trillion in onshoring already announced – and we could soon approach $10 trillion.
So, once the dust settles and the market realizes the effects of this mega-wave of onshoring, the U.S. economy could be primed to boom.
That’s why I just sat down with Luis Hernandez, Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace, to explain what investors can expect from the tariffs – and how they can profit.
Just click here or the screenshot to watch this short video.
Now, the bottom line is I don’t want you to let the tariff headlines throw you off track.
The reality is that once everything is in motion, I expect growth to accelerate drastically, especially as Trump 2.0 clears away more red tape and unleashes the next wave of innovation in the AI Revolution.
You see, these tariff changes are just one part of a massive convergence that’s taking place between Trump’s policies and the AI Revolution.
As this Trump/AI Convergence happens, I expect it to unlock powerful gains for investors.
That’s where my Accelerated Profits service comes in. My Buy List is full of stocks that hold up when the market gets choppy – and sprint ahead when things turn around.
That’s why my Accelerated Profits subscribers had the chance, over the past year or so, for gains such as…
- 90.25% from Celestica, Inc. (CLS)
- 95.13% from Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)
- 114.49% from Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)
- 187.28% from YPF Sociedad Anonomia (YPF)
- 604% from Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)
In fact, my system has identified the companies best positioned to thrive in this new Trump/AI Convergence – stocks with superior fundamentals and persistent institutional buying pressure.
