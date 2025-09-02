My Market Outlook for the Rest of 2025

The month of August closed out with a lot of fanfare but no fireworks.
While much of Wall Street was focused on NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) earnings – which did not disappoint – there were plenty of other major events also snagging headlines and leading to a relatively muted market in the final trading week of August.
First, there’s the latest GDP (gross domestic product) estimate. It showed that the U.S. economy grew at a 3.3% annual pace in the second quarter, up from previous estimates of a 3% annual pace. Consumer spending and private investment were better than initially expected, which led to the upward revision.
Second, the Conference Board revealed that its consumer confidence index declined to 97.4 in August, down from 98.7 in July. The present situation component dipped to 131.2, compared to 132.6 in July, while the expectations component dropped to 74.8, down from 76.
Clearly, there is some consumer anxiety, so it is imperative that the Federal Reserve cut key interest rates in the upcoming months to bolster consumer sentiment.
Third, President Trump’s clash with the Fed heated up last week when he stated that he was firing Fed member Lisa Cook “effective immediately” for making a false statement on a mortgage application. Cook refused to resign her post, stating that there was no just cause for her termination.
And finally, the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, was updated last Friday morning. (You can click here to read my full thoughts.)
Despite all these distractions last week, there weren’t any significant reactions from Wall Street, and all of the major indices ultimately ended the month of August nicely higher.
So, with August in the rearview mirror, it’s the perfect time to look ahead. (Spoiler alert: I see some good things coming.)
That’s exactly what we did in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz. I talked about what I see coming this year, what everyday investors like you need to know now, how to position yourself for year-end – and some stocks that are on my radar as well as my core holdings.
Mark Your Calendar for September 30
Now, as we begin the month of September, there are a few things I see happening.
First, we may see some consolidation in the first half of September. Not only is this the historical pattern, it’s also natural to expect stocks to back and fill after the recent furious run.
But if the Fed cuts key interest rates at the conclusion of its meeting on September 17, I expect the market will resume its climb higher.
Then, investors will mark their calendars for September 30.
That’s when I’m expecting $7 trillion worth of cash on the sidelines to begin flooding into a group of under-the-radar stocks, potentially surging them to new heights.
And it’s all because of something I’m calling the Trump Shock.
You see, President Trump has been on a mission since his second term began. He’s determined to strengthen American prosperity – and do whatever it takes to make it happen. We’ve already seen several accomplishments, including:
- $100 billion in tariff revenue
- $10 trillion in new onshoring pledges
- Historic tax cuts
That’s just the beginning. The momentum is only going to get bigger from here.
And with the help of my proprietary Stock Grader system, I identified five “buy”-rated companies that are set to directly benefit.
