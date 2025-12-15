The Fed Says One Rate Cut – Markets Are Betting on Two

Last Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced its third interest rate cut of 2025. The market cheered on the news, but the biggest news was how divided the Fed members were on the decision.
Additionally, the latest “dot plot” showed Fed members expect only one more rate cut in 2026. However, the futures market believes that two rate cuts are on the horizon. So, what’s going on here? Does the market know something that the Fed doesn’t?
That’s exactly what we talked about in Navellier Market Buzz this week. We also talked about Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the economic data, the shrinking U.S. trade deficit, my thoughts on Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos wanting to push AI data centers into space and much more.
What To Look Forward To Next
While the divide between Fed members caused some uncertainty, the important thing to remember is that this rate cut sets the table for a strong year-end rally in the market.
But what’s nothing compared to what’s next, folks.
Beginning as soon as January 2, we could see a profound shift in the American economy begin to take shape.
This “American Dream 2.0” is based on an $11.3 trillion economic shift driven by domestic onshoring, AI infrastructure and a government-backed industrial reboot.
The biggest winners from this aren’t the names you’d expect. They will actually be small, overlooked U.S. suppliers, the ones that are the driving force of AI, automation, nuclear power and semiconductor buildouts.
