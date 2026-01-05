January Market Outlook – Earnings, Fed Policy, Global Risks & Top Stocks to Watch

Happy New Year, folks! I hope you had a wonderful holiday season with your loved ones.
January is historically one of the strongest months of the year for the stock market, and some people like to say, “As January goes, the year goes.”
But so far, things are starting off with mixed signals.
On Friday, data center stocks surged higher. This is a huge deal because we know that their order backlogs are growing, and earnings and sales are gaining momentum. So, it tells me the market was focused on the fundamentals.
However, in the background, geopolitical tensions were escalating. The new year began with major international developments, including a blackout in Moscow and escalating protests in Iran. Then, early Saturday morning, U.S. military forces captured and arrested Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is accused of conspiracy to transport drugs into the U.S.
This decisive action reshaped the geopolitical landscape, but the energy element of this story is what I’m watching closely.
In fact, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, which was filmed before Sunday’s news, I predicted that if we get a regime change in Venezuela, we could have permanently low energy prices. That’s because Venezuela has the biggest oil reserves in the world. And if we can help them boost production with other U.S. energy companies, that could be a game-changer.
Also, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I gave my full January outlook. I talked about earnings expectations, deflation risk and what it means for the Federal Reserve’s policies. I also share my top stocks to watch this year.
The Bigger Shift Taking Shape in 2026
While 2026 has started with dramatic headlines, it has already made two things clear. First, the U.S. is reasserting its leadership on the global stage. Second, fundamentals matter more than ever.
Saturday’s events were a reminder of that.
The reality is that energy security and supply chains are more important than ever – especially if the U.S. wants to win the artificial intelligence race.
Whether you are a fan or not, the Trump administration understands this.
That’s one of the reasons it created what I’ve been calling the MAGA Fund.
The goal is to boost economic security, energy independence and long-term national wealth, while ensuring that the U.S. remains the global leader in next-generation technology – like AI.
