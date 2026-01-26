Markets Rally, Small Caps Soar – and Uncle Sam’s Next Big Move…

I hope you all are safe from Winter Storm Fern over the weekend!
Last week, the headlines were dominated by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Specifically, the back and forth between President Trump and European/NATO allies regarding the status of Greenland dominated the chatter.
But the bigger message that emerged from the week that globalism is dead.
It also means the focus is now shifting to building and producing more in the U.S., and we have the data to back it up.
The Atlanta Fed recently revised its fourth-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) estimate up to 5.4%.
Powering that growth: stronger exports, consumer spending – and the data center buildout for the AI Revolution.
Also, since small-cap stocks tend to be more domestic in nature, we have seen many smaller stocks post some incredible gains. So far this year, the Russell 2000 index has gone up 7%, outpacing the S&P 500’s 2% gain.
In this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I dive deeper into the outperformance of smaller stocks so far this year. I also discuss the Davos and Greenland situation and preview some upcoming earnings announcements this week (be sure to look for my take on a few Magnificent Seven results later this week).
Uncle Sam’s Next Move…
Now, the shift away from globalism and toward domestic growth isn’t just a short-term trend. It’s one of the most consequential shifts in industrial policy since WWII.
And, as investors, we need to pay attention to this trend – or risk getting left out of the next wave or growth.
As part of this monumental shift, Uncle Sam is launching a renewed effort to strengthen key U.S. industries. The reasoning behind this shift is clear…
If we want to secure supply chains…
If we want to win the AI race…
And if we want to continue to grow and prosper…
Then we need a modern equivalent of the Manhattan Project and Apollo Program.
This initiative is called Genesis.
My friend and colleague, Luke Lango, has been following Genesis closely, particularly how government priorities, funding and policy support are aligning.
Historically, moments like this tend to favor smaller companies over the biggest, most well-known names. That means moves like this can quietly reshape parts of the market before most investors realize what’s happening.
So, Luke has put together a special presentation to explain what Genesis is, why it matters now and how investors like you can take advantage of it.
