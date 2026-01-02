Why Washington Is Quietly Creating the Biggest Stock Winner of 2026

Editor’s Note: When the U.S. government decides to intervene in public markets, that can understandably cause a bit of anxiety among investors.
But when we’re talking about an industry, business or resource that’s critical to the national interest – rather than a bailout – investors should take notice.
We’ve seen that pattern play out repeatedly this year, as federal involvement has sent select stocks soaring virtually overnight. And here’s the thing… by the time the headlines hit, the biggest gains are usually already gone.
As my colleague Luke Lango explains, this isn’t the first time the government has picked winners in a strategically important industry.
To help investors understand how these moves actually form – and how to spot them before they hit the news – Luke recently put together a new briefing. In it, he explains why Washington is stepping in again, why energy has become a national-security issue and how one overlooked company could sit at the center of the next major government-backed push.
In the following essay, Luke lays out the evidence behind this shift, the signals he’s watching now, and how investors can position themselves ahead of the next “shock” announcement.
Here’s Luke with more…
In the early 1950s, Washington faced a problem it couldn’t solve with speeches or market forces.
While the Cold War inflamed tensions globally, energy demand was surging. And the technologies needed to win the next era simply didn’t exist at scale. So the U.S. government did something profoundly un-American …
It picked winners.
The federal government poured money, talent, and political capital into a handful of strategic industries. It took equity stakes. It steered outcomes. And it rewired the economy in the process.
The result was the Interstate Highway System… the nuclear age… Silicon Valley… and some of the greatest fortunes ever made.
We are watching that same playbook unfold again in real time.
And most investors are missing it.
That bottleneck – the one threatening to stall the entire AI revolution – is power.
Modern AI data centers don’t sip electricity. They devour it. OpenAI and Nvidia (NVDA) alone are planning infrastructure that requires 10 gigawatts of constant, uninterrupted power – the equivalent of ten nuclear reactors running 24/7. Goldman Sachs projects data-center energy demand will rise 165% by 2030. The grid can’t handle that. Neither can renewables or fossil fuels, which are boxed in politically.
Which leaves one option…
While markets obsess over rate cuts and AI valuations, Washington has quietly decided that energy, minerals, and compute infrastructure are now matters of national security. And when Washington makes that decision, stocks surge higher.
We’ve already seen it four times this year alone. MP Materials (MP). Intel (INTC). Lithium Americas (LAC). Trilogy Metals (TMQ). Each surged triple digits, some overnight, after federal involvement became public.
But those headlines didn’t mark the beginning of the move… They marked the end of the easy money.
Because before every “shock,” there’s a pattern. A leak cycle, followed by subtle accumulation and rising volume. Quiet positioning by people who know what’s coming.
In fact, I’ve recorded a brand-new urgent briefing detailing exactly what could be coming next. But before you watch that, I want you to understand why this is happening so that when the news breaks, you aren’t one of the thousands of investors stuck standing on the sidelines.
In this issue, I’ll show you why the next shock is forming right now…
Why it centers on nuclear power…
And why a little-known, deeply connected company could sit at the center of the AI energy buildout — with 10X potential if Washington makes its next move.
How Government-Backed Stocks Create Overnight “Shocks”
Let me show you exactly what I mean with the most dramatic example.
Earlier this year, copper and zinc miner Trilogy Metals was a boring company. It had potential; but most Americans had never heard of it. The stock was sleepy, largely trading around $2 per share.
Then, after the closing bell on October 6, 2025, the White House dropped a bomb, announcing a 10% equity stake in the company for $35.6 million.
The next morning, the stock opened at $7.
If you held shares the night before, you woke up to a 211% gain in a single trading session. That is more than the “Magnificent 7” stocks usually make in an entire year, delivered before you’d even finished your morning coffee.
And this wasn’t the first time this year that moves like this sent stocks soaring.
- Shock #1 (July 2025): The Pentagon took a 15% stake in MP Materials to secure rare earth minerals. The stock surged 111% in the week following the news.
- Shock #2 (August 2025): The Pentagon poured $9 billion into Intel. The stock almost doubled over the next three months.
- Shock #3 (September 2025): The government announced it was seeking a 10% stake in Lithium Americas. Shares jumped 194% in the following two weeks.
- Shock #4 (October 2025): The Trilogy Metals explosion – 211% in a day.
Four massive, life-changing stock moves in the span of a few months, all thanks to federal intervention.
The Trump administration has decided that certain assets – like lithium, rare earths, and copper – are too critical to national security to be left to the whims of the open market.
And this federal ‘land grab’ is still in its early stages.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has signaled that the administration has identified at least seven industries it wants to build up. The Financial Times is reporting that “The U.S. is not finished.” And the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that just passed earmarked $7.5 billion specifically for critical strategic assets.
My research indicates a massive chunk of that money is heading toward one specific sector…
A sector that is currently facing a crisis so severe, it threatens to derail the entire AI revolution.
The AI Energy Crisis – and Why Nuclear Is the Only Real Solution
I’m on the phone with tech folks constantly. We talk about AI – the opportunities, the headwinds, the bottlenecks.
And the biggest threat is no longer about chips or code. It’s power.
The AI data centers being built right now are ‘energy vampires.’ For example,OpenAI recently announced a $100 billion partnership with Nvidia to build computing infrastructure that requires 10 gigawatts of electricity.
That’s roughly the output of 10 large nuclear power plants – just for one partnership.
Goldman Sachs predicts data center power demand will jump 50% by 2027 and 165% by 2030.
The grid cannot handle this.
AI facilities need 24/7 baseload power, which, unfortunately, means that renewable energies like solar or wind can’t solve this. They’re intermittent sources that don’t work when the sun sets and the wind dies down.
Battery technology isn’t close enough to bridging the gaps. Fossil fuels are politically difficult for Net-Zero commitments.
That leaves one option – nuclear.
And Big Tech is going all-in.
- Microsoft (MSFT) signed a 20-year power purchase agreement to restart Three Mile Island’s Unit 1 reactor (yes, that Three Mile Island), which will supply 835 megawatts – enough to power roughly 800,000 homes
- Amazon (AMZN) anchored a $500 million investment in X-Energy, a small modular reactor developer, with plans to bring more than 5 gigawatts of nuclear capacity online across multiple projects in Washington and Virginia.
- Alphabet (GOOGL) inked the world’s first corporate agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors, ordering up to 500 megawatts from Kairos Power, with the first reactor targeted for 2030.
The government sees this. That’s why, in May 2025, President Trump signed executive orders to “Make Atoms Great Again,” aiming to quadruple nuclear capacity to 400 gigawatts by 2050.
But traditional nuclear plants take 10-plus years to build – and AI can’t wait.
Realistically, we need a solution that deploys in two to three years, while also solving the issue of nuclear waste.
And I have found the one company that does both.
Washington’s Open Secret About Nuclear Power
The United States has 90,000 metric tons of nuclear waste sitting in storage. That’s a major liability.
But thanks to its next-gen tech, the company I’ve identified turns spent nuclear waste into fuel. That liability becomes 150 years of clean energy.
Though, as the old saying goes, it’s often not what you know but who you know.
And this company is the most politically connected I have ever seen…
- President Trump’s Energy Secretary is Chris Wright. Since he took over the DOE in January 2025, this company has been selected for three separate pilot programs and granted preferred site access at the Idaho National Laboratory.
- Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, backed this company and took it public. For a time, he was chairman of the board. Then, he abruptly stepped down to “avoid a conflict of interest.”
- Think about that. OpenAI needs 10 gigawatts of power. Altman says we need “gargantuan data centers.” Then he steps down from a nuclear power board to avoid a conflict. That tells me a massive deal is coming. He is positioning to buy power from this company, and he had to get out of the boardroom to make the transaction clean.
- There are 37 companies developing advanced nuclear reactors in America. When President Trump held a summit on AI energy, only one from that list was invited to the Oval Office: the CEO of this company.
All of these connections matter.
But if history is any guide, the real money comes to those who get positioned before any official announcement.
The Leak Cycle That Signals Government Investment Ahead of Time
Here is the most urgent part of my message to you today.
When Trilogy Metals popped 211%, it looked like an overnight success. But if you zoomed in on the chart, you saw that in the weeks leading up to the announcement, the stock had already climbed 30%.
When Lithium Americas popped 194%, the stock had drifted up 20% in the 45 days prior.
Why? The Leak Cycle.
Deals this big don’t stay secret. Lawyers talk. Board members position themselves. The “smart money” quietly accumulates shares before the press release hits the wire.
We are seeing those signals right now with this nuclear company:
- A multibillion-dollar partnership with European allies to build fuel infrastructure on American soil
- The largest corporate power agreement in the nuclear sector – 12 gigawatts across hundreds of planned reactors
- A groundbreaking ceremony at a federal research facility attended by cabinet secretaries, governors, and senators
The stock is starting to drift. The volume is picking up.
My analysis suggests an announcement could come in the coming weeks.
And if I’m right, we could be looking at a move that dwarfs Trilogy Metals’ gains – because Trilogy was a $35 million investment in a copper mine. This could be a multi-billion-dollar stake in the foundational energy source for the entire AI economy.
I’m predicting 10X potential here.
Waiting for the Headline Means Missing the Trade
Most investors will wait until they see the headline on CNBC: “White House Announces Billion-Dollar Stake in Nuclear Firm.”
By then, the stock will be up 100% or more. The easy money will be gone.
You have a choice. You can be part of the crowd that gets shocked or part of the group that gets positioned.
My firm identified MP Materials before the Pentagon stake. We identified Lithium Americas before the 194% jump and Trilogy Metals before its 211% explosion.
Now I’m pounding the table on the next move.
When Washington decides something is too important to leave to chance, markets don’t drift higher. They break out.
The smart money doesn’t wait for the official announcement. It positions before the market reprices the entire sector…
Sincerely,
Luke Lango
Editor, Early Stage Investor