Company Layoffs Accelerate While Fed Stays Silent

Layoffs are surging. The trade deficit just exploded 94.6% higher in November. GDP estimates are getting revised lower.
At the same time, gold has been on a historic rally – a sure sign that investors have lost faith in governments and central banks.
What a strange mix of signals. And it raises an important question.
Is the economy starting to show cracks that the Federal Reserve refuses to see?
So, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I explained the fears behind the recent layoffs, what’s causing the massive trade deficit and why gold could reach $10,000 per ounce and previewed several upcoming earnings announcements.
Finding Clarity When Markets Get Noisy
In a market full of mixed signals, fundamentals matter more than ever. That’s why I rely on Stock Grader to help cut through the noise.
I like to think of it like your credit score, but for stocks. It analyzes eight key fundamentals, such as sales growth, earnings momentum and analyst earnings revisions.
That same grading system is also the backbone of my Growth Investor service, where I focus on finding stocks with the strongest fundamentals and the most institutional buying pressure.
Right now, my Growth Investor stocks are showing average annual sales growth of 30.4% and average annual earnings growth of 133.3%.
Even better, analysts have been moving in the same direction, revising earnings estimates 11.7% higher over the past three months.
That tells me the fundamentals are working – and that smart money is already positioning in these stocks, often before the broader market catches on.
When layoffs are rising and uncertainty is back in the headlines, having a clear, rules-based approach can make all the difference in your portfolio.
