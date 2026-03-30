Are Small Caps Ready to Run?

The market seems unable to make up its mind, especially as developments in Iran continue to change.
Last week, President Trump paused military action until April 6 and said that talks with Iran were “going well.”
But this morning, on Truth Social, he threatened that if the Strait of Hormuz doesn’t reopen and a deal isn’t reached “shortly,” there will be attacks on Iran’s vital energy resources and infrastructure.
This back-and-forth is creating a lot of noise right now. But among that noise, there is an opportunity hiding in plain sight…
Small-cap stocks.
If you follow me at all, then you know that I’ve always described small caps as bunnies. They sit for a bit, not doing much, but then they hop on a major catalyst like good earnings.
So, are small caps up for a major run?
That’s what we talked about in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz with special guest Michael Borgan. He’s a specialist in small- and mid-cap stocks and works behind the scenes with me on my Breakthrough Stocks service.
We also discuss the AI data center buildout and preview some upcoming earnings announcements that could move the market in a big way.
Click the image below to watch now.
To see more of my videos, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel, and to learn more about Michael, check out his website here.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
A Warning Sign Most Investors Are Missing Right Now
While the market continues to digest the geopolitical headlines, there’s something else happening right now that investors need to be aware of.
For the past year and a half, I’ve been telling my followers that I was growing concerned about the $3 trillion private credit market.
And now, we’re starting to see real stress show up in this “shadow banking” sector.
Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) – one of the biggest firms in the space – just limited withdrawals from one of its funds. That’s not a routine move.
That’s what happens when too many investors want out, and there isn’t enough cash on hand to meet those requests.
You see, many of those funds are built on loans made when borrowing was cheap. Now that rates are much higher, some of the companies that received those loans are under pressure – and it’s getting harder to hide.
This isn’t the only troubling sign emerging in private credit.
That’s why I put together a special presentation that explains everything you need to know.
In it, I break down where the risks are building, including the stocks that are most vulnerable right now. I also discuss why I believe capital is likely to move into what I call “fortress stocks,” which are positioned to thrive if the dam in the private credit market breaks.
So, if you haven’t seen it yet, now is the time to get up to speed before the crowd catches on.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360