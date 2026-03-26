The Cracks in the $3 Trillion “Shadow” Banking System Are Getting Harder to Ignore

Back in the summer of 2024, it felt like you couldn’t escape the noise.
- The countdown to the Paris Olympics had begun.
- Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was everywhere.
- And the U.S. presidential election was heating up fast.
Investors were focused on their own headlines.
- Every inflation report created market moves.
- The Federal Reserve’s next move dominated the conversation
- And AI felt like the only trade that mattered
Everyone was focused on those big, obvious stories.
Meanwhile, I was warning my readers about one of the biggest risks building in the financial system.
It was happening quietly in the background. Hardly anyone was talking about it.
Now, I’ve never considered myself an alarmist. In fact, my critics and my fans would probably agree that I tend to be more of an eternal optimist.
So, when I raised the red flag, it caught a lot of people off guard.
But as I explained back then, if there was anything that could derail the bull market… any kind of “black swan” event… my money was on this.
I’m talking about the private credit market.
For the past year and a half, I’ve been warning that this market deserved a lot more attention than it was getting.
Back then, private credit was being pitched as a safer, steadier corner of finance. The trouble is, it was also a place where risk could build up out of public view.
Now, more people are finally starting to pay attention.
In just the past few weeks, we’ve seen a wave of headlines that suggest Wall Street is starting to wake up to the same risks I’ve been flagging since 2024:
- The Wall Street Journal: “Private-Credit Warning Signs Flash After Blue Owl Unloads $1.4 Billion in Assets”
- Financial Times: “Flagship Blackstone credit fund posts first monthly loss since 2022”
- Bloomberg: “Ares, Apollo Cap Private Credit Withdrawals as Exodus Grows”
- MarketWatch: “Just a spark may light private credit on fire, warns ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein”
In today’s Market 360, I’m going to explain what’s going on in this $3 trillion “shadow” banking sector – and why you should care.
And because this unfolding situation could potentially unravel and impact the entire market, I’ll also explain how you should prepare…
The $3 Trillion “Shadow” Banking System
Before I go any further, let me explain what private credit actually is…
Private credit is lending that happens outside the traditional banking system. These are not loans from JPMorgan or Bank of America. They are loans made by private funds, asset managers, insurers and other nonbank lenders operating in what many now call the “shadow banking system.”
This market exploded after the 2008 financial crisis. Regulators clamped down on traditional banks, making it harder for them to make the same aggressive loans they once extended to smaller, weaker and more speculative borrowers.
But the demand for credit did not disappear. It simply moved.
Private lenders stepped in, and private credit grew from about $300 billion in 2010 to nearly $3 trillion today.
The problem is that a lot of that money flowed to borrowers that were never especially strong to begin with. Then interest rates surged, financing costs jumped and many of those companies were left trying to survive in a much harsher environment.
For a while, Wall Street has been able to paper over some of that stress by extending loans, restructuring terms and pushing problems into the future.
But that kind of “extend and pretend” strategy only works for so long.
That is why I believe the private credit market is approaching a real moment of truth.
It’s also why I just finished putting together a new presentation on this entire private credit situation – which you can view here.
But to give a brief overview of the situation, I recently sat down with InvestorPlace Editor-in-Chief Luis Hernandez to talk through what is happening, why it matters and what investors need to understand now.
Click the play button on the image below to watch my conversation with Luis.
The Time to Prepare Is Now
Now, there is a lot more to say about the private credit markets – including how we got here, the risks it presents to the market, and what investors can do to prepare.
I’ll have more to say soon about where I believe investors should look as this situation develops.
In the meantime, I put this special presentation together to walk you through the full private credit story in plain English – how this market grew so large, why the pressure is building now and what I believe smart investors should be doing before June 30.
During that presentation, I’ll also tell you more about five Fortress Companies that have the balance-sheet strength, operating momentum and institutional appeal to attract capital when investors become more selective. And about 10 stocks to avoid… ones caught in the crosshairs of the growing private credit crisis.
I encourage you to watch it now while there is still time to get ahead of the crowd.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Breakthrough Stocks