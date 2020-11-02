MoneyLine Podcast: Everything You Need to Know to Prepare for Tomorrow’s Election

Tomorrow is the big day. The day we’ve all been waiting for…
Election Day 2020.
Hopefully sometime tomorrow night we will know who will lead the United States for the next four years.
I say “hopefully” because there is a decent probability that the election outcome will be delayed because of mail-in ballots. There may also be tight races in key swing states that could ultimately lead to a contested result.
Like I always say when it comes to successful investing, there are times you have to stay patient.
Because of all the uncertainty still in the air, I decided to record our first MoneyLine podcast this week a day early — before the in-person voters line up at the polls and the networks begin their endless coverage. I take a look at three potential outcomes of the election and explain which would be best for stocks.
One of those outcomes is a “blue wave,” which means Joe Biden wins the presidency and the Democrats take control of Congress. I’ll break down that scenario and help guide you into tomorrow.
Did you know that the market has predicted the winner of every single presidential election since 1984? And unsurprisingly, what it’s telling us about this year’s winner is about as “2020” as it gets! You’ll be amazed at what I have to share.
Today’s entire podcast is part of a bigger strategy that I’m calling my Election Playbook. Make sure to tune in for the short 20-minute episode before you make any moves this week.
Have a great rest of your day … and don’t forget to get out and vote tomorrow if you haven’t already!
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.