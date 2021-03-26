7 Tickers to Put on Your Watch List NOW

I am often asked when one should sell stocks and get out of the market.
Longtime MoneyWire readers already know my answer. But let me remind you …
If there is ever a time when you feel like giving up, selling your stocks, and waiting for the “bottom” in order to buy back in … DON’T DO IT! Most often, this is actually the worst possible time to sell.
So on today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I want to talk about three special indicators. When all three are flashing, it means a short-term bottom is near.
These indicators aren’t like anything you’ll find anywhere else. They are based on three specific groups of people and when they start to feel panic set in. When this happens, there is only one thing left to do …
Look for buying opportunities.
As I discuss in the podcast, it is impossible to know when a stock (or the market) has hit an exact bottom. Say a $25 stock falls to $20. That’s a 20% pullback, and it stings. But if my long-term expectation is that the stock will climb to $40, then it really doesn’t matter if it dips to $20 or even $15.
If our target is based on sound research and potential, and nothing has changed at the company to warrant the negative action … the short-term swings should never cause a panic.
That’s why I decided to analyze a portion of my personal stock watch list with you LIVE during today’s podcast. I’ll highlight seven stocks that fit the bill of those you should buy when others are panicking.
Here’s a quick hint about each …
Stock #1: A recent biotech IPO that is on pace to turn its first annual profit. It’s rare for such companies to be profitable this quickly, and I like the opportunity its 40% pullback offers.
Stock #2: A pet-related business that is up 160% this year … even after falling more than 20% into bear market territory recently.
Stock #3: A stock that was a hot SPAC just a few months ago and is now trading back near $10. It could be a leader in the future of transportation.
Stock #4: A play on the future of U.S. cannabis legalization — or at least the high probability of such a landmark decision.
Stock #5: I like this stock because of two areas that aren’t often the most exciting to investors — insurance and China.
Stock #6: One word … iGaming.
Stock #7: This combination of software and healthcare makes for an exciting opportunity.
Don’t miss the chance to get these seven tickers. Click here to watch the latest episode of MoneyLine now.
And talking about opportunities with big potential, I strongly encourage you to take some time this weekend to watch a replay of The Main Street Revolution Event I held on Wednesday. In it I sit down with Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) legend Charlie Shrem to discuss what we believe is the biggest revolution to occur in finance in centuries.
You’ve probably heard me say before that the bigger the disruption, the bigger the profits. That’s definitely the case here, even though you aren’t hearing much about it. And trust me, you can’t afford to miss out.
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.