An Urgent Buy on Increased Travel and Leisure

Eight days ago, I sat down with Louis Navellier to discuss some major trends converging that could directly impact the share price of every stock.
We talked about how bullish we are on the economy and stock market … and how we believe we’re about to witness one of the biggest economic booms in U.S. history as we finally put Covid-19 behind us.
We laid out a road map to take advantage of everything coming our way in the next 12 months.
And we introduced a portfolio of 10 super high-quality companies operating in industries with gale-force tailwinds at their back.
We call it our “Power Portfolio 2021: Reloaded.”
The last time Louis and I introduced a similar portfolio to you was in December. We told you to buy and hold those stocks for the year. But by Feb. 9, the portfolio was up a stunning 38.5% — about 5X the market’s average annual return in just seven-and-a-half weeks. It was time to lock in those stellar profits.
Now, we believe we can do it again.
Our Power Portfolio of 10 hypergrowth stocks has the potential to beat the market by nearly 11X over the next 12 months.
And we just uncovered a brand-new company to add to the group …
I have been lucky enough to be able to travel for work and pleasure during the pandemic.
But for most others, the vaccine and easing of restrictions has them eager to hit the road … or the skies. Just yesterday, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints screened 1.1 million passengers. That’s nearly 900% above the 111,000 thousand screened on April 27, 2020 … and more than 1,150% above the low of 87,534 passengers screened on April 13, 2020.
As the economy reopens, travel isn’t the only pastime inching back toward pre-Covid levels.
I recently took a long weekend in Chicago, and I clearly saw pent-up demand for retail and consumer spending being unleashed right in front of me. The restaurants and bars were packed, and the retailers on Michigan Avenue were hopping.
All of this is a direct result of staying at home much of the past year and the surprising amount of money in investors pockets.
This may surprise you, but the amount sitting in U.S. checking accounts recently ran to an all-time high of $4.8 trillion, which is way above the $2.25 trillion at the end of 2019. In 15 months, the amount of money in checking accounts more than doubled!
That’s not an anomaly either. The same is true for both savings accounts and household net worth. Add to that continued stimulus checks and easing restrictions as more vaccines are distributed and we’re sitting on a powder keg — one I call the Great Grand Reopening.
This flood of cash and economic activity will be a massive boost for the economy and the market. I’m also confident this huge pile of money will start pouring into the market at a historic rate.
That’s why our newest stock for the Power Portfolio — which was just released about an hour ago — is a company sitting in great position to benefit from increased travel and leisure.
Did you know that the U.S. is the largest wine-consuming market in the world?
I might have guessed France or Italy, but no … we take the cake (or maybe I should say the cork).
The U.S. represented 15% of global wine consumption in 2017. Sales have consistently grown for 25 straight years, and the number of wineries has nearly doubled over the last decade.
I’m more partial to a stiff drink, but here’s a little fun fact for you — Louis Navellier has a wine cellar in his home. So when both of our research systems lit up on a U.S.-based winery, we took action.
The company grows its grapes in the leading wine region in Oregon, which has earned a reputation for quality even as a newer wine-producing area. While the state only accounted for 1% of domestic wine production between 2015 and 2019, it garnered 18% of domestic wine sales scoring 90 points or higher by Wine Spectator during the same period.
And because the region is less than an hour’s drive from Portland — Oregon’s largest city — it is the perfect tourist attraction.
But what makes this company particularly unique is the fact that it’s not working in recovery mode. Even during the pandemic, it still managed it to grow sales year-over-year … it continued to hire throughout … and it didn’t take any Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) grants from the government.
That’s a great launching pad for even more growth as restrictions ease, the economy reopens, and more people take to the road this summer … and beyond.
With things getting better around the country and wine lovers not going anywhere (figuratively, not literally), this company is a great addition to our Power Portfolio 2021: Reloaded.
