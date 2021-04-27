Believe It Or Not… These 10 IPOs Have Me Very Excited

2020 was the “Year of the SPAC.”
It appeared that trend would continue in 2021… but now we’re seeing a slowdown in so-called blank check companies.
Don’t get me wrong, I still love SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies. I believe they are here to stay. But that doesn’t mean that every SPAC is a good investment. You need to be very selective about which ones you consider.
On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I turn my focus to the other avenue through which a business can go public — the traditional initial public offering (IPO). More than 100 companies have taken this route to begin trading on public stock exchanges so far this year.
Aside from a few big-name companies like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), most IPOs have flown under the radar. I spent the last few days flying under it myself and diving into each and every 2021 IPO. I was beyond surprised to uncover so many interesting companies that I immediately put on my watch list.
The majority of today’s podcast is spent analyzing the 10 that especially caught my attention. Coinbase and Roblox are on that list… but I can almost guarantee that you’ve never heard of the other eight. I expect they’ll get you excited for the possibilities.
Get your pen and paper ready to take notes. You’ll hear about companies ranging from two new airline stocks to two plays on the changing way we live in America — the “Great Move to the Suburbs.”
I’ll also tell you about a healthcare company, an artificial intelligence and robotics play, a new way to invest in the cannabis trend, and a pure play autonomous driving stock.
Let’s just say that I was more excited than usual prepping today’s show… and excited while filming it… and I’m still excited for the potential.
But at the risk of droning on too much about that excitement, I also touch on another extremely important topic — the cryptocurrency market. The pullback in bitcoin over the weekend looks like a great buying opportunity, and I’ll tell you about how I’m playing the weakness myself.
