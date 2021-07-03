We Have So Much to Celebrate This Independence Day

I hope you are enjoying your holiday weekend. I am out of the country right now spending some time in Nicaragua, but I am celebrating the July 4th holiday as much as anybody.
We have much to celebrate and be thankful for.
For one, the stock market is in great shape. For the first half of the year, the S&P 500 gained 14.4% with the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both up more than 12%. That’s better than a full year on average.
Things could always change in the second half, but that’s another reason to celebrate. I continue to love the market right now — it’s looking more bullish by the day — and especially the hypergrowth themes and stocks we talk so much about here in MoneyWire.
If you listen to the talking heads on TV, you probably think rising inflation is going to wreck the economy and the market. But don’t you believe it.
We can go into more depth at another time, but keep these two things in mind as you enjoy the weekend…
- Inflationary periods usually coincide with a strong economy.
- Stocks historically perform well during normal inflationary times.
That doesn’t sound quite as scary, does it? Just the opposite.
It’s especially true for hypergrowth trends, which will continue to move forward with or without inflation.
Beyond all of the exciting moneymaking opportunities in front and ahead of us, we celebrate our great country and the freedoms it was founded upon.
I also believe in the spirit, courage, and innovation it took to declare independence and begin a new nation with the odds overwhelmingly in favor of failure.
Times have changed. The problems we must solve today are different from those faced by our founding fathers 245 years ago.
But America didn’t fail then, and I don’t expect it to now.
I believe that same courage and can-do spirit that got us through wars, terrorist attacks, pandemics, depressions, and just about everything else imaginable still exists today.
It is a big reason why historically effective vaccines were developed in less than a year to fight a once-in-a-century pandemic.
It is why so many of our hypergrowth themes started, and why they continue to move forward today.
And it is why I believe in the promise of a better future.
Right now, as we rebuild from pandemic shutdowns, businesses are starting from scratch or gearing back up. The next Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Jonas Salk, Steve Jobs, or Jeff Bezos has an idea that could change our country and our world.
So this Fourth of July, as we take advantage of sales, vacation, or barbecue with friends, let’s remember to celebrate America.
We celebrate independence. We celebrate the grit, determination, and ingenuity that built and continues to build the greatest country in the world.
The fact that we can invest in it and make money from it makes it all the more special.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend. The stock market is closed Monday for the holiday, as are our InvestorPlace offices. We’ll be back at it on Tuesday.
I hope you have a happy and safe holiday celebrating America’s birthday.
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
