You Don’t Want to Miss These 6 New IPOs

The first half of 2021 is in the books. What a difference a year makes.
Amid the Great Grand Reopening, stocks in general were higher, although growth stocks lagged through most of the six-month period as money rotated into value for the first time in years. It appears that rotation will be short lived … and that creates great buying opportunities in the kind of innovative companies and hypergrowth themes we talk about here at MoneyWire.
On today’s new holiday episode of MoneyLine, I take a look at the market and discuss how it looks more bullish each and every day. But… I do have a warning for investors when analyzing the chart of the S&P 500.
This week that marked the end of the first half of the year was also the busiest for IPOs in 17 years. A total of 18 companies went public, with two able to raise more than $1 billion! I break down the numbers behind the recent boom that led to a huge first half of the year.
And then there are SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies. Many people are calling last year’s boom SPAC boom a fad — but they are absolutely wrong. There is plenty of money and opportunities for companies to go public the traditional route or through SPACs.
The second half of 2021 is already setting up to see a lot more IPOs, and who doesn’t love knowing about what’s coming? I cover a few companies that have already filed to begin trading as well as a few others that are expected to join the ranks of publicly traded businesses in the next six months.
Of this week’s 18 IPOs, six were important enough for me to take a deeper dive on today’s podcast. You don’t want to miss my thoughts on everything from the “Uber of China” to Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT).
With the second half of the year officially underway, it is also time to share some of the best positioned stocks for the final six months of 2021 and beyond. We’ll start with five stocks today that cover the industrials, transportation, healthcare, fintech and cannabis hypergrowth trends.
