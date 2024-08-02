Elon Musk Is Shaping the Future of AI Again – Here’s How Investors Can Profit

Hello, Reader.
The healthcare industry has entered the “Age of AI,” and Elon Musk’s Neuralink is becoming one of the leaders.
Neuralink is Musk’s neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). Musk plans to use Neuralink to merge human brains with artificial intelligence.
I know… it sounds strange. More than strange, even. It sounds straight of a science-fiction novel.
We’ve talked about Neuralink and its unbelievable AI device here at Smart Money before. However, with new company developments potentially on the horizon, it’s worth reviewing again. So, today I’ll explain exactly what Musk’s AI device is – and how it works. Then, I’ll share his upcoming plans for the technology, as well as a way to profit from Neuralink’s success.
I’ll also reveal what Musk thinks about the future of AI… and how you can get in on the change early.
Reshaping Reality
Musk’s experiment at Nueralink is called PRIME. It stands for “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface.”
After leveraging a technology originally developed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) – the government lab that can claim at least partial credit for the personal computer and the internet – Musk and his team at Neuralink built a unique kind of brain surgeon…
It’s a robot, called the “R1,” that can precisely implant a special device in a region of the brain that controls the intention to move.
Neuralink’s medical device, called the “N1,” has more than 1,000 electrodes attached to 64 threads, which amplifies its brain-reading potential.
Because the N1 threads are thinner than human hairs, they can’t be inserted by hand. But Neuralink’s R1 robot can do the job. It can target specific parts of the brain and insert all 64 threads in only about 15 minutes.
That procedure, hence, is known as PRIME.
Once implanted in the brain, the N1 threads interpret a person’s neural activity and make it available for computers. Then, the person can control external devices with their mind, alone. This is called “electrophysiological recording.”
According to Musk, Neuralink initially aims to restore mobility in paralyzed people, with subsequent goals of restoring sight to the blind and hearing to the deaf. In short, the N1 device could benefit millions of people with miracle-like cures.
If things go as Musk’s team predicts, the paralyzed will walk, the blind will see, and the deaf will hear.
This past January, Musk’s PRIME was put to the test. One of his R1 robots implanted an N1 device in the brain of a quadriplegic… and it worked. The patient can play chess online with only his mind.
The device did partially detach from the patient’s brain a few weeks after the surgery, but the Neuralink engineers refined the implant and restored functionality.
In June, Musk gave a rare update on the Neuralink with a video livestream on X. He said that the company will one day give people “cybernetic superpowers,” which would allow them to control robots with their mind. He also said that Neuralink will work toward find cures for tough “but ultimately solvable” conditions like epilepsy and paralysis.
Here’s where it gets even more interesting…
Opportunities on the Road Ahead
In the video livestream, Musk revealed Neuralink plans to surgically implant its AI device into a second human patient.
Although this timelines of “the next week or so” has learned more toward “so,” this successive implant could be coming any day now. He also said Neuralink is working toward reducing the risk of implant detachment by sculpting the skull to help the device sit better and inserting threads deeper into the brain.
Musk revealed that the team at Neuralink is also working on an improved AI device that could potentially “double the bandwidth” of its current model. He hopes that the number of implanted devices reaches the “high single digits” by the end of this year.
So, with a longer-term goal is the complete fusion of human and artificial intelligence, PRIME could take its place alongside PCs and smartphones as one of the biggest wealth creators in history. That means we want to find a way to get in on it.
Now, Neuralink is still a private company… but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a way for investors to profit from its success.
One well-known tech company can give investors some exposure to Neuralink’s growth. I put all the details inside a special report called How to Profit From Elon Musk’s Neuralink. To get access to this special report, join me at my Fry’s Investment Report.
As Musk continues to push the boundaries of AI, he’s also weighed in on the future of artificial general intelligence, or AGI. This new type of AI, which I spoke about recently, aims to create software with human-like intelligence.
In fact, Musk predicts that AGI will be smarter than every human being on earth within five years.
However, even Musk doesn’t know what will come next on the road to AGI – and neither does Wall Street. Soon, we’ll all be playing by new rules.
Because of that, you have a rare chance to get ahead and begin building serious wealth before most of the world even catches up.
That’s why I’m putting together a series of reports for members of my premium investing service The Speculator that will serve as a multifaceted investment blueprint for the advent of AGI.
I will continue to discuss the “Road to AGI” in preparation for an upcoming free event.
To prepare for this event – and the coming opportunities that AGI will bring – learn how to become a member of The Speculator today.
Regards,
Eric Fry