The $7 Trillion “Trump Shock” About to Hit Wall Street

President Donald Trump's second term has been nothing short of eventful, from sweeping tax cuts, to tariff head-fakes, to substantial onshoring efforts.
InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst and Wall Street legend Louis Navellier believes that the president's every move has been setting the stage for a "Trump Shock" – coming Tuesday, September 30.
That's the day Louis believes President Trump will pull $7 trillion off the sidelines, and into a handful of select stocks.
And Louis’ proprietary stock picking system is already signaling that five under-the-radar stocks could be early targets of Wall Street buying ahead of September 30.
Today, I’ve brought Louis on to tell us more about this “Trump Shock,” and how you can position yourself to reap some of the biggest gains from it.
Additionally, the U.S. stock market and InvestorPlace offices – including our customer service department – are closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Take it away, Louis…
In 1984, President Ronald Reagan declared it was “Morning in America.”
He wasn’t wrong. After years of inflation, stagnation, and malaise, his pro-growth policies ignited one of the most powerful economic revivals in U.S. history.
The economy expanded at a 7.2% pace that year. You can see 1984’s GDP growth circled in red in the chart below.
Source: macrotrends.net
Not only that, but also the unemployment rate plunged, and the stock market launched into a historic bull run.
Investors who saw the opportunity made fortunes – the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 250% during Reagan’s presidency. Companies like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), which went public in 1986, soared 10,000% in the years that followed.
Reagan’s presidency – especially those early days – was a masterclass in how bold fiscal and policy firepower can reshape both markets and politics.
The payoff for Reagan was enormous: a landslide reelection, a redrawn political map, and a legacy of prosperity that lasted for a generation.
I remember those years like it was yesterday. In fact, I had the pleasure of meeting President Reagan many years ago in Century City, in Los Angeles.
Fast forward to today. Donald Trump is back in the White House. And I have to say, the parallels are hard to miss.
Like Reagan, he’s determined to revive the economy through sweeping, pro-growth action. But this time, the playbook is even bigger.
In his first term, President Trump cut taxes and rolled back regulation, which sent markets surging. What was missing then was the scale of spending and policy moves that made the Reagan boom endure.
But that’s no longer the case. Today, I’ll show you how the Trump administration’s new policies could unleash a once-in-a-generation stock market boom.
I’ll also discuss how September 30 is shaping up to be a critical trigger date… and the five “buy”-rated stocks I expect to lead the charge as $7 trillion floods back into the market.
Take a look…
Why This Time Is Different
Trump 2.0 isn’t just a repeat of 2017. It’s something entirely new – and potentially much bigger. This time, his agenda brings together tax cuts, tariffs, and massive federal spending in a way that could rival the Reagan boom.
Consider what’s already on the table:
- Reshoring trillions – Trump is pushing sweeping programs to bring supply chains and manufacturing back to U.S. soil. Some estimates say as much as $10 trillion in onshoring deals have already been announced – that’s a lot of factories, equipment, and jobs returning from overseas.
- Tariffs as revenue engines – Far from symbolic, the tariffs are already channeling billions of dollars into government coffers. Some estimates say they could generate around $2.8 trillion through 2034, which could help ease our spiraling national debt, create fiscal firepower for new spending, or be used to funnel money directly into taxpayers’ pockets. If the Congressional Budget Office’s projection of $4 trillion over 10 years is accurate, maybe all three.
- Energy dominance – Deals to expand domestic oil, gas, and alternative energy projects could reshape America’s energy landscape, while unlocking fresh opportunities for investors.
- Infrastructure on a scale we haven’t seen in decades – Plans in the pipeline dwarf what we saw during President Trump’s first term, with construction, transportation, and defense industries poised to benefit.
Together, these policies are shaping up to create a seismic shift in how money moves through the economy.
Let me be clear: We haven’t begun to see the full impact of the Trump administration’s impact on the market. We’re barely nine months into this thing, folks – so, Trump’s policies are still taking shape.
But as soon as September 30, I believe it will all come to a head and create what I call the “Trump Shock.”
That’s because roughly $7 trillion is sitting on the sidelines in cash, waiting for a signal that it’s safe to move back into stocks.
But for now, what you need to know is that President Trump has promised a “boom like the world has never seen.” And he’s desperate to make it happen.
The reason why is simple: President Trump cares deeply about his legacy.
If the Democrats take the House in the 2026 midterms, it will be lights out for Trump’s presidency and his legacy. It would lead to impeachment hearings… special counsels… a rewind of his first term.
As a result, Trump is pulling out all the stops to produce an economic boom, along with a stock market boom, like the world has never seen.
How We Can Prepare for the Trump Shock
But here’s the key: This will not be a “rising tide lifts all boats” scenario. Instead, it will be the narrowest, most lucrative bull market in history.
Big institutional money won’t spread across the indexes. It will pour into a handful of select stocks with the earnings power to harness artificial intelligence and other transformational technologies. Think Magnificent Seven – but on steroids.
For investors, the lesson is clear: Those who position ahead of the Trump Shock stand to gain the most.
That’s where my Stock Grader system comes in. It zeroes in on the companies turning policy tailwinds and AI breakthroughs into explosive revenue and profit growth.
That’s how we’ve closed out gains like:
- 604% on Vista Energy SA (VIST)…
- 512% on Sezzle Inc. (SEZL)…
- And more triple-digit wins of 291%, 471%, 351%, 977% – even as high as 1,847%.
And I believe the next wave, driven by the Trump Shock, will be even more powerful.
Why Now Is the Time to Act…
The bottom line is this: September 30 is shaping up to be the market’s moment of truth.
When Wall Street recognizes the scale of Trump’s new agenda – and the trillions of dollars flowing behind it – money will pour off the sidelines at lightning speed. Not across the whole market, but into a narrow group of companies with the earnings power to thrive in this new era.
That’s why I’ve zeroed in on five “buy”-rated stocks I expect to lead the charge in my new special presentation.
These aren’t just “good companies” – they’re fundamentally superior businesses already proving they can harness today’s most powerful trends, from tariffs and reshoring to AI-driven profit growth.
I understand some of you may wonder if President Trump can really deliver the kind of boom Reagan unleashed. But the evidence is already here: record tariff revenues, trillions in onshoring commitments, landmark energy deals, and manufacturing roaring back home.
The pieces are in place – and the political stakes mean Trump will stop at nothing to make it happen. In fact, once the pieces all start coming together, we may even see 5% GDP growth.
That’s why waiting isn’t an option. The Trump Shock could hit like a tidal wave, and those who are positioned ahead of time stand to reap the biggest gains.
Regards,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Sezzle Inc. (SEZL)