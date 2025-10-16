The Bank I’m Selling Now — and the Fintech Replacing It

Hello, Reader.
The air feels stuffy… the waxed floors are blindingly bright, contrasting sharply from the surrounding muted walls… and every footstep echoes, booming through the painful silence.
There’s a sense that time just moves more slowly here. If at all.
Now, you might think I’m describing a museum…
But I’m not. I’m talking about a bank.
You see, today’s banking apps like Venmo, Zelle, or Cash App make traditional banking feel as archaic as an archive. A survey from MarketWatch this year found that 56% of Americans – across all generations – now prefer mobile banking, while only 16% physically go to the bank.
The reason is simple: Technology is changing everything – including financial institutions.
In the age of AI, there will be clear winners and losers. Some companies, banks included, will adapt to change… and others will fail to keep up.
This is where investors must pay attention. And I’ve identified a major, well-known bank that I believe is falling behind the modern banking landscape.
So, in today’s Smart Money, I’ll share why this big bank is a “Sell”… and detail another financial technology company that I consider to be a “Buy.”
Let’s dive in…
The Illusion of Innovation
As investors, we cannot afford to bemoan new technologies like AI; we must embrace them. Companies will come and go, whether we like it or not. Our mission is to cozy up to the up-and-comers and steer clear of the down-and-outers.
I believe one of those down-and-outers is Bank of America Corp. (BAC).
Now, this opposition might seem contrarian based on the company’s positive third-quarter earnings, released yesterday. Although it released stronger-than-expected investment banking revenue, Bank of America represents everything that’s going wrong with traditional banking.
If you walk into any Bank of America branch on a Tuesday afternoon, you’ll see what I mean: more tellers than customers.
This makes its 3,700 financial centers across the country a huge liability. But the Charlotte, North Carolina-based megabank doesn’t seem to realize, or care. This year, it has announced that it’s set to open 150 more financial centers by 2027, making its investments in its network over $5 billion since 2016.
Every one of those branches represents potential millions in real estate costs, employee salaries, and maintenance expenses. All for a service that customers increasingly aren’t using.
Additionally, behind the scenes, Bank of America is making a huge effort to catch up on digital technology by trying to bolt modern digital features onto decades-old core systems.
For example, in 2024, as a “commitment to innovation,” the company has upped its number of AI patents by 94% since 2022.
Yet every “innovation” Bank of America introduces is something fintech companies have been doing already for years.
Stocks like Bank of America are value traps. In other words, BAC looks cheap and appealing on paper, but it won’t offer growth in an AI world.
Not surprisingly, the company I recommend instead generates twice as much revenue per employee as Bank of America does…
Your Roadmap for the AI Age
As I illustrated at the top, a physical bank is like a money museum for most younger folks.
Let’s face it, they have very few reasons to set foot inside one, or even to visit an ATM.
Instead, they’ve found a much better alternative – a banking company that is redefining the financial space. It has two brands out in the world, and both are juggernauts.
One is enabling small- and medium-sized businesses to process payments efficiently, but also seamlessly monetize accounts receivable and/or tap immediate credit lines.
Its other brand is replacing traditional banking. Members are building their entire financial lives on its app. They deposit paychecks, invest in stocks and Bitcoin, borrow money, buy stuff online and at stores, and use it as their primary bank account… all without ever setting foot inside a traditional brick-and-mortar banking branch.
And every year, this company adds millions of new users to its mobile banking platform, many of whom are customers who used to hold their primary accounts at places like Bank of America.
So, while I believe the stock in question is positioned for explosive growth, it is also a proven, profitable business that’s still in the early innings.
I reveal everything about this stock – including its name and ticker symbol – in my special broadcast, completely free.
In the broadcast, I also share six more free trade ideas, both for current “Buys” and “Sells.” And I go way beyond the financial service sector.
My “buy now” list contains under-the-radar, early opportunities that can help you protect and multiply your money during make-or-break markets.
On the other hand, my “drop immediately” list is full of household names, like Bank of America, with significant headwinds that could drag down your portfolio.
Regards,
Eric Fry