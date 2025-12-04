The AI “Filter” That Separates Tomorrow’s Winners From Losers

Hello, Reader.
When the midcentury photographer Elliott Erwitt remarked, “Be sure to take the lens cap off before photographing,” he was not speaking merely about taking pictures.
Erwitt was advocating an open-eyed approach to life in general…
First, take off the blinders; second, take action.
Too often, we investors attempt to make prudent investments without ever removing the lens caps over our critical perceptions. We forget to remove our biases, prejudices, and/or uninformed assumptions before committing our precious capital to a new investment.
All of us have made this mistake at least once in our investment careers, which is why it is so important to double-check that nothing is obstructing our analytical abilities.
This imperative is becoming increasing critical in the era of “everything AI.”
Not only must we remove the lens cap, but we must also replace it with an “AI filter.” In other words, we need to view every new opportunity through the lens of artificial intelligence.
AI will enable thousands of innovative companies to flourish and enrich their shareholders. But at the same time, it will cut a swathe of destruction through the ranks of companies that fail to adapt.
That’s why this exciting, and terrifying, new era demands a radical rethinking of investment strategy.
I’ve identified four distinct AI investment categories, each of which offers different levels of risk and reward. From this day forward, every stock you consider should fall into one of these four categories…
- AI Builders
- AI Enablers
- AI Appliers
- AI Survivors
This is the all-important “lens of AI.”
And even more importantly, there is one category you should be tiptoeing out of, and another you need to be turning toward…
You see, we’re about to see a massive boom in AI stocks, just like we did in the 1990s with internet stocks.
But there’s one big difference this time: I believe the gains will be much bigger and come even quicker.
And the biggest winners aren’t going to be the well-known giants spending the money. They’ll be little-known suppliers receiving those contracts.
Trillions of dollars from corporations, foreign governments, and Washington are flowing into small, overlooked U.S. suppliers – the “picks and shovels” behind AI, automation, nuclear power, and semiconductor buildouts.
Government and corporate megadeals are already creating explosive moves: Similar companies have already surged 200%–400%+ in weeks after stakes, contracts, or strategic partnerships.
This is why it’s so important to view your investments with a keen eye, and an AI lens.
So, Louis Navellier, Luke Lango, and I have teamed up to zero in on the firms that are best positioned to capitalize on this wave, and they are not household names by any stretch of the imagination.
These are little-known firms with enormous potential.
We’ve run the numbers, modeled out all the potential outcomes, and identified the best ways to play this phenomenon. The stocks we’ve uncovered could return gains as high as 2,400%… 3,500%… and even 8,500%.
As I told you yesterday here, we’ll start talking about those companies at our American Dream 2.0 Summit. That free event is scheduled for Monday, December 8, at 10 a.m. Eastern time. You can save your seat right now here.
During that special broadcast, Louis, Luke, and I will walk you through…
- Why this trillion-dollar capital wave is unlike anything we have seen in decades
- Why a key moment on January 2 could accelerate this trend even faster
- The handful of bottlenecks where this capital is concentrating
- And the American Dream 2.0 Portfolio we have built to help investors capitalize on this renewal
We will also reveal the name and ticker symbol of the tiny U.S. company tied to the January 2 catalyst during the summit.
To prepare you for this event, I recently spoke with Luis Hernandez, Editor and Chief here at InvestorPlace. You can watch our conversation by clicking the video below.
And to reserve your spot for the American Dream 2.0 Summit, all you have to do it click here.
Good investing!
Regards,
Eric Fry